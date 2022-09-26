Indiana Football Enters Week 5 as Underdog in Road Trip to Nebraska
Following a 45-24 loss at Cincinnati, the Indiana football team will travel to Lincoln, Neb. for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday.
According to the SI Sportsbook, Indiana is a 5.5-point underdog in this Week 5 matchup against Nebraska. Indiana enters the game with a 3-1 overall record and a 1-0 mark in Big Ten play with a win over Illinois. Nebraska is off to a 1-3 start, and in its first Big Ten game, home-field advantage will certainly be a factor.
"They play really good at home," Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "It's been their history in the past. They got a lot of pride in that program. I know we're going to get their very, very best shot. We have to be at our very best, without question."
Capacity at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. is over 85,000 fans, and Nebraska holds an NCAA-record 385 consecutive sellouts dating back to 1962. But it appears that streak could be in jeopardy when Indiana comes to town.
Read More
In a Sept. 22 Tweet from Brian Christopherson, University of Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Thursday there were still "a little over 1,000 or so" tickets available for the Nebraska-Indiana game on Oct. 1. "At this point, I think the reality is we're probably on a week-by-week basis" regarding the sellout streak.
Nebraska fired coach Scott Frost following the team's 45-42 loss at home to Georgia Southern, a member of the Sun Belt Conference. The Cornhuskers' started their season with a 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland in Week 0. Nebraska returned home and beat North Dakota 38-17, which was followed by the loss to Georgia Southern.
Nebraska promoted Mickey Joseph to interim head coach on Sept. 11, and the Cornhuskers lost 49-14 at home to Oklahoma in their first game with Joseph in this role. Joseph, a former Nebraska quarterback from 1988 to 1991, joined the Nebraska coaching staff before the 2022 season as an associate head coach, wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. He spent the previous five seasons as a wide receivers coach and assistant head coach at LSU, where he helped the Tigers win the 2019 national championship.
In the most recent matchup in 2019, Indiana won 38-31 at Nebraska.
