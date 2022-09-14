Indiana Football Releases Week 3 Depth Chart Ahead of Western Kentucky Game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football is off to a 2-0 start with wins over Illinois and Idaho, but a tricky matchup with the high-scoring Western Kentucky Hilltoppers awaits in Week 3.
The Hoosiers host the Hilltoppers on Saturday with kickoff at Noon ET from Memorial Stadium Indiana opened as 9.5-point favorites, but that line has dropped to 6.5 points as of Wednesday morning. ESPN's Bill Connelly's SP+ projections give Western Kentucky a 58 percent chance of winning with a predicted score of 31-27 in the Hilltoppers' favor.
Here is Indiana's Week 3 depth chart.
OFFENSE
LT
70 Luke Haggard 6-7 305 Sr.+
77 Joshua Sales Jr. 6-6 311 Fr.-R
LG
56 Mike Katic 6-4 310 Jr.-R
53 Vinny Fiacable 6-4 308 Fr.-R
C
50 Zach Carpenter 6-5 305 Jr.-R
62 Cameron Knight 6-3 295 So.-R
RG
73 Tim Weaver 6-6 313 Jr.-R
67 Kahlil Benson 6-6 313 So.-R
RT
51 Parker Hanna 6-5 302 Sr.+
77 Joshua Sales Jr. 6-6 311 Fr.-R
WR
10 Andison Coby 6-2 175 Jr.
1 Donaven McCulley 6-5 210 So.
18 Javon Swinton 6-2 190 Jr.
WR
7 D.J. Matthews Jr. 5-11 160 Gr.+
0 Emery Simmons 6-1 186 Sr.
TE
88 AJ Barner 6-6 252 Jr.
48 James Bomba 6-6 251 Fr.-R
--or--
84 Aaron Steinfeldt 6-5 246 Fr.-R
WR
6 Cam Camper 6-2 202 Jr.
19 Malachi Holt-Bennett 6-3 188 So.
QB
9 Connor Bazelak 6-3 224 Jr.-R
14 Jack Tuttle 6-4 212 Sr.-R
RB
2 Shaun Shivers 5-7 186 Sr.+
26 Josh Henderson 5-11 215 Sr.
--or--
12 Jaylin Lucas 5-9 185 Fr.
DEFENSE
DE
41 Beau Robbins 6-5 272 Jr.-R
10 Myles Jackson 6-2 255 So.-R
6 James Head 6-5 257 Sr.+
DT
94 Demarcus Elliott 6-3 315 Sr.+
47 JH Tevis 6-4 283 Sr.-R
91 LeDarrius Cox 6-4 320 Jr.-R
DT
50 Sio Nofoagatoto’a 6-3 315 Sr.
51 Patrick Lucas Jr. 6-3 322 Jr.-R
Read More
BULL
92 Alfred Bryant 6-2 250 Sr.-R+
0 Dasan McCullough 6-5 230 Fr.
LB
44 Aaron Casey 6-2 225 Sr.-R
--or--
5 Bradley Jennings Jr. 6-1 221 Sr.-R+
LB
4 Cam Jones 6-3 228 Sr.+
8 Jared Casey 6-3 215 Jr.-R
--or--
43 Matt Hohlt 6-2 222 Fr.-R
HUSKY
21 Noah Pierre 5-11 176 Sr.-R
16 Jordan Grier 6-0 199 So.
CB
23 Jaylin Williams 6-0 185 Sr.+
9 Brylan Lanier 6-1 176 Fr.-R
--or--
7 Christopher Keys 6-0 183 So.-R
S
1 Devon Matthews 6-2 206 Sr.+
19 Josh Sanguinetti 6-1 190 Jr.-R
--or--
24 Bryson Bonds 6-1 207 Jr.
S
31 Bryant Fitzgerald 6-0 206 Sr.-R+
17 Jonathan Haynes 5-11 202 Gr.+
CB
3 Tiawan Mullen 5-10 181 Sr.
12 Lem Watley-Neely 6-0 180 So.-R
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
93 Charles Campbell 5-9 170 Sr.-R
80 Chris Freeman 6-2 192 So.-R
KO
80 Chris Freeman 6-2 192 So.-R
93 Charles Campbell 5-9 170 Sr.-R
P
94 James Evans 6-1 218 So.
96 Alejandro Quintero 6-1 195 So.
LS
95 Sean Wracher 6-4 207 Sr.
97 Jake Wellmann 6-1 216 So.-R
H
94 James Evans 6-1 218 So.
96 Alejandro Quintero 6-1 195 So.
KR
3 Omar Cooper Jr. 6-1 193 Fr.
12 Jaylin Lucas 5-9 185 Fr.
PR
7 D.J. Matthews Jr. 5-11 160 Gr.+
80 Connor Delp 5-10 170 Fr.-R
Related stories on Indiana football:
- MEET THE WESTERN KENTUCKY HILLTOPPERS: Indiana football hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in a Week 3 matchup on Saturday at Noon ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won last year's game 33-31, and both teams enter this season's contest with a 2-0 record. CLICK HERE
- WKU COACH TYSON HELTON TALKS INDIANA: Western Kentucky is off to a 2-0 start to the season with wins over Austin Peay and Hawaii. After a highly-contested game against Indiana in 2021, Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton shared his thoughts on the Hoosiers on Monday. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA DEFEATS IDAHO: Indiana faced a 10-0 halftime deficit at home against Idaho, but the offense found a rhythm in the third quarter to secure a 35-22 win. “We just can’t wait until halftime to start playing football," Indiana coach Tom Allen said. CLICK HERE