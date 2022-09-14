Indiana Football Releases Week 3 Depth Chart Ahead of Western Kentucky Game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football is off to a 2-0 start with wins over Illinois and Idaho, but a tricky matchup with the high-scoring Western Kentucky Hilltoppers awaits in Week 3.

The Hoosiers host the Hilltoppers on Saturday with kickoff at Noon ET from Memorial Stadium Indiana opened as 9.5-point favorites, but that line has dropped to 6.5 points as of Wednesday morning. ESPN's Bill Connelly's SP+ projections give Western Kentucky a 58 percent chance of winning with a predicted score of 31-27 in the Hilltoppers' favor.

Here is Indiana's Week 3 depth chart.

OFFENSE

LT

70 Luke Haggard 6-7 305 Sr.+

77 Joshua Sales Jr. 6-6 311 Fr.-R

LG

56 Mike Katic 6-4 310 Jr.-R

53 Vinny Fiacable 6-4 308 Fr.-R

C

50 Zach Carpenter 6-5 305 Jr.-R

62 Cameron Knight 6-3 295 So.-R

RG

73 Tim Weaver 6-6 313 Jr.-R

67 Kahlil Benson 6-6 313 So.-R

RT

51 Parker Hanna 6-5 302 Sr.+

77 Joshua Sales Jr. 6-6 311 Fr.-R

WR

10 Andison Coby 6-2 175 Jr.

1 Donaven McCulley 6-5 210 So.

18 Javon Swinton 6-2 190 Jr.

WR

7 D.J. Matthews Jr. 5-11 160 Gr.+

0 Emery Simmons 6-1 186 Sr.

TE

88 AJ Barner 6-6 252 Jr.

48 James Bomba 6-6 251 Fr.-R

--or--

84 Aaron Steinfeldt 6-5 246 Fr.-R

WR

6 Cam Camper 6-2 202 Jr.

19 Malachi Holt-Bennett 6-3 188 So.

QB

9 Connor Bazelak 6-3 224 Jr.-R

14 Jack Tuttle 6-4 212 Sr.-R

RB

2 Shaun Shivers 5-7 186 Sr.+

26 Josh Henderson 5-11 215 Sr.

--or--

12 Jaylin Lucas 5-9 185 Fr.

DEFENSE

DE

41 Beau Robbins 6-5 272 Jr.-R

10 Myles Jackson 6-2 255 So.-R

6 James Head 6-5 257 Sr.+

DT

94 Demarcus Elliott 6-3 315 Sr.+

47 JH Tevis 6-4 283 Sr.-R

91 LeDarrius Cox 6-4 320 Jr.-R

DT

50 Sio Nofoagatoto’a 6-3 315 Sr.

51 Patrick Lucas Jr. 6-3 322 Jr.-R

BULL

92 Alfred Bryant 6-2 250 Sr.-R+

0 Dasan McCullough 6-5 230 Fr.

LB

44 Aaron Casey 6-2 225 Sr.-R

--or--

5 Bradley Jennings Jr. 6-1 221 Sr.-R+

LB

4 Cam Jones 6-3 228 Sr.+

8 Jared Casey 6-3 215 Jr.-R

--or--

43 Matt Hohlt 6-2 222 Fr.-R

HUSKY

21 Noah Pierre 5-11 176 Sr.-R

16 Jordan Grier 6-0 199 So.

CB

23 Jaylin Williams 6-0 185 Sr.+

9 Brylan Lanier 6-1 176 Fr.-R

--or--

7 Christopher Keys 6-0 183 So.-R

S

1 Devon Matthews 6-2 206 Sr.+

19 Josh Sanguinetti 6-1 190 Jr.-R

--or--

24 Bryson Bonds 6-1 207 Jr.

S

31 Bryant Fitzgerald 6-0 206 Sr.-R+

17 Jonathan Haynes 5-11 202 Gr.+

CB

3 Tiawan Mullen 5-10 181 Sr.

12 Lem Watley-Neely 6-0 180 So.-R

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

93 Charles Campbell 5-9 170 Sr.-R

80 Chris Freeman 6-2 192 So.-R

KO

80 Chris Freeman 6-2 192 So.-R

93 Charles Campbell 5-9 170 Sr.-R

P

94 James Evans 6-1 218 So.

96 Alejandro Quintero 6-1 195 So.

LS

95 Sean Wracher 6-4 207 Sr.

97 Jake Wellmann 6-1 216 So.-R

H

94 James Evans 6-1 218 So.

96 Alejandro Quintero 6-1 195 So.

KR

3 Omar Cooper Jr. 6-1 193 Fr.

12 Jaylin Lucas 5-9 185 Fr.

PR

7 D.J. Matthews Jr. 5-11 160 Gr.+

80 Connor Delp 5-10 170 Fr.-R