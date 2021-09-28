Indiana’s Dynamic D.J. Matthews Lost For Season After ACL Tear

Florida State transfer D.J. Matthews has been Indiana's best player the first three weeks of the season, but a torn ACL in his left knee during the Western Kentucky game on Saturday has ended his season. It's be a big blow for Indiana's receiving corps and special teams group.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Through three games, it was fair to say that D.J. Matthews, the electric transfer from Florida State, might have been Indiana's best player. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound speedster had been doing it all for the Hoosiers.

He was the team's leading receiver, and also had a rushing touchdown and an 81-yard punt return for a score that thrilled a Memorial Stadium crowd as he juked past a half-dozen Idaho defenders.

He was that good.

But in the first quarter of Saturday night's game at Western Kentucky, Matthews went back to field a booming 61-yard punt from John Haggerty and, with no one around him, he planted awkwardly and went down to the ground.

He tore the ACL in his left knee, and is out for the season. You never like to see anyone get hurt, but this one stung throughout Indiana's facility, because Matthews was not only contributing on the field, but was also a great locker room presence with his effervescent personality.

And his season is over before it really got started.

"Yeah, D.J. has torn his ACL, so he will be out for the season. It's a tough, tough blow — for us and for him,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "I hurt for him. He's had an amazing attitude, even the night it happened. We weren't 100% sure at that time, but it was confirmed (Sunday).

"It's a tough break, but we've got to be able to fill the void and press on. Other guys will have to step up. We've got others, the different way we use our guys, are there are different ways that guys can step up and make plays. We have Reese Taylor in the return game for punts, and that will be back into his plate fully.''

Matthews, xxx, played three years at Florida State from 2017 through 2019, and opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19. Because he's never redshirted and last year didn't count because of the pandemic, he is eligible to play next season again as well.

"We fully expect him to be able to have an additional year, yes,'' Allen said.

That doesn't solve Indiana's immediate issues to move on without him, of course. He had developed a nice rapport with quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and even had two catches on Indiana's first touchdown drive before the punt. He was a reliable target out of the slot position, much like Whop Philyor was a year ago.

Finding that slot receiver is one of Penix's strengths, and always has been. It even showed on Saturday night, when senior Ty Fryfogle, last year's Big Ten receiver of he year, slid into to slot and would up making 10 catches for 98.

Most importantly, he caught five balls on third down that continued drives.

"I give a lot of credit to Ty Fryfogle. He basically played a (slot) position that he didn't practice all week in practice and he had a big game. He did phenomenal,'' Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said Monday. "I just hate it for D.J. He's been an awesome kid and a great addition to our team. He was really starting to come into his own and contribute and be the type of player he was becoming. Our heart breaks for him, and we'll support him and love him. He's got a great attitude and we're hoping for a full recovery from him.

"As far as replacing his production and his role, I think it's a group effort, and not just at the wideout positions. Everybody just has to elevate their play and find a way to make up for some of the production that we expected D.J. to provide. Jacolby Hewitt had some big catches and Cam Buckley is right on the brink of breaking out and making some big plays. While we're heartbroken for D.J. and hate it for him, I think everybody is excited about some of the other guys stepping up.''

Indiana does have the luxury of a deep receiving room, and that showed Saturday night, even beyond Fryfogle. Miles Marshall had five catches, and Jacolby Hewitt added four more. Cam Buckley and Javon Swinton had catches as well.

Peyton Hendershot had seven catches for 100 yards, too, the first Indiana tight end to break the century mark since 1985. So, yes, there are plenty of targets going forward, starting Saturday night against No. 4 Penn State in State College, Pa.

"It will be different guys as we kind of figure that part out,'' Allen said. "If you noticed in the game, different guys played it. Miles Marshall has played the slot, Ty can play the slot. Jacolby is the guy that can play inside and outside.

"Most of our receivers are pretty versatile. Coach (Grant) Heard has built it this way, recruited guys that have that ability to be flexible. That's why I think you'll see a lot of guys in inside and outside roles as well. I think the younger guys for sure, we're anxious to see those guys rise up. It's a deep room of guys, so we just got to see how it all flushes out.''

Injuries are part of the game, and that ''next man up'' philosophy is a staple of the Indiana program. And that wide receivers room is full of talent.

"It's like anything else, it's tough for D.J., but we've had this happen with other players in the past, like last year, and the year before that,'' Allen said. "It does create an opportunity for somebody else. That's part of life. You have to be able to, when called upon, rise up and seize the day.''

It stinks for Matthews, who was genuinely excited to be playing at Indiana after his up-and-down career at Florida State. He started many of his media sessions by thanking the folks at Indiana for giving him the chance to play here.

It was a second chance he was cherishing. And then he stuck is foot in the ground and, just like that, his knee gave way and his season was over.

"I saw ACLs this whole weekend in the NFL level, and at our level. It's just an unfortunate part of this game that we play. It is a contact sport,'' Allen said. "But everybody saw that one. His foot got stuck in the turf when he dropped the punt. It is what it is. It's kind of similar with (defensive back) Chris (Keys, who tore his ACL two weeks ago in another non-contact injury).''

