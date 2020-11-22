Indiana Football Falls to No. 12 in AP Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana dropped three spots in the Associated Press top-25 Poll this week, falling to No. 12.
Indiana was No. 9 last week, which was its best ranking in AP poll since being ranked No. 4 on Nov. 27, 1967. The Hoosiers were also ranked in the top-10 of the AP poll in back-to-back weeks for the first time since Nov. 6 and Nov. 13, 1967.
No. 3 Ohio State defeated Indiana 42-35 in a tough battle in Columbus this past Saturday.
Indiana is now 4-1 this season and are in second place in the Big Ten East standings.
Indiana will be hosting Maryland this week. The Terrapins haven't played in two weeks due to COVID-19.
Indiana is one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25.
Below is the full AP Poll:
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. BYU
9. Oregon
10. Miami
11. Northwestern
12. Indiana
13. Georgia
14. Oklahoma
15. Iowa State
16. Coastal Carolina
17. Marshall
18. Wisconsin
19. USC
20. Texas
21. Oklahoma State
22. Auburn
23. Louisiana-Lafayette
24. Tulsa
25. North Carolina
Others receiving votes:
Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise State 6, Florida Atlantic 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose State 3.
Related Stories:
- LEBRON JAMES PRAISES INDIANA FOOTBALL: LeBron James, a lifelong Ohio State, was impressed with what he saw from Indiana on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA LOSS SHOWS MORE ABOUT TEAM: Tom Brew writes we learned more about Indiana after than loss than any of its wins so far. CLICK HERE
- OHIO STATE OUTLASTS INDIANA: It was a battle of the Big Ten's best this past Saturday, and Ohio State hung on in a tight victory. CLICK HERE