Indiana Football Falls to No. 12 in AP Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana dropped three spots in the Associated Press top-25 Poll this week, falling to No. 12.

Indiana was No. 9 last week, which was its best ranking in AP poll since being ranked No. 4 on Nov. 27, 1967. The Hoosiers were also ranked in the top-10 of the AP poll in back-to-back weeks for the first time since Nov. 6 and Nov. 13, 1967.

No. 3 Ohio State defeated Indiana 42-35 in a tough battle in Columbus this past Saturday.

Indiana is now 4-1 this season and are in second place in the Big Ten East standings.

Indiana will be hosting Maryland this week. The Terrapins haven't played in two weeks due to COVID-19.

Indiana is one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25.

Below is the full AP Poll:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Oregon

10. Miami

11. Northwestern

12. Indiana

13. Georgia

14. Oklahoma

15. Iowa State

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Marshall

18. Wisconsin

19. USC

20. Texas

21. Oklahoma State

22. Auburn

23. Louisiana-Lafayette

24. Tulsa

25. North Carolina

Others receiving votes:

Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise State 6, Florida Atlantic 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose State 3.

