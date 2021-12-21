Indiana Football Future Schedules: Hoosiers Add Home-and-Home Series With Virginia

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana added another home-and-home series to its future football schedules on Monday when the school announced that the Hoosiers will play Virginia in 2027 and 2028.

Indiana will travel to Charlottesville, Va., for a game on Sept. 4, 2027 and the Cavaliers will return the favor the following year, playing at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Sept. 16, 2028.

There's a bit of recent history between the Big Ten and ACC rivals. They have played four times since 2009. Virginia picked up wins in 2009 and 2011, and the Hoosiers won the games played in 2017 and 2018.

The Sept. 14, 2017 victory was memorable. Indiana won 34-17 in Charlottesville, and that was the first career win for then first-year coach Tom Allen.

On Indiana's future schedules, there are some interesting matchups, including a home-and-home series decades in the making with Notre Dame (2030-31), and a three-game series with Louisville that includes a neutral-site game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in 2023. Louisville is in the ACC as well.

Below are Indiana's future nonconference opponents:

2022

Sept. 10 — Idaho

Sept. 17 — Western Kentucky

Sept. 24 — at Cincinnati

2023

Sept. 9 — Indiana State

Sept. 16 — Louisville (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis)



Sept. 23 — Akron

2024

Aug. 31 — Florida International

Sept. 7 — at Louisville



Sept. 21 — Charlotte

2025

Aug. 30 — Old Dominion

Sept. 6— Louisville



Sept. 13 — Indiana State

2026

Sept. 5— Colorado State

Sept. 12— Ball State



Sept. 26 — at Connecticut

2027

Sept. 4 — at Virginia

Sept. 11 — Indiana State

2028

Sept. 16 — Virginia

2029

Sept. 15 — Western Kentucky

2030

Aug. 31 — at Notre Dame

2031