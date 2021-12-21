Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Indiana Football Future Schedules: Hoosiers Add Home-and-Home Series With Virginia
    Publish date:

    Indiana Football Future Schedules: Hoosiers Add Home-and-Home Series With Virginia

    Indiana and Virginia have a been of recent history on the football field, and that will continue with a home-and-home series in 2027 and 2028. Here is Indiana's future schedule of nonconference games, with include series with Notre Dame and Louisville, among others.
    Author:

    Indiana and Virginia have a been of recent history on the football field, and that will continue with a home-and-home series in 2027 and 2028. Here is Indiana's future schedule of nonconference games, with include series with Notre Dame and Louisville, among others.

    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana added another home-and-home series to its future football schedules on Monday when the school announced that the Hoosiers will play Virginia in 2027 and 2028.

    Indiana will travel to Charlottesville, Va., for a game on Sept. 4, 2027 and the Cavaliers will return the favor the following year, playing at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Sept. 16, 2028.

    There's a bit of recent history between the Big Ten and ACC rivals. They have played four times since 2009. Virginia picked up wins in 2009 and 2011, and the Hoosiers won the games played in 2017 and 2018.

    The Sept. 14, 2017 victory was memorable. Indiana won 34-17 in Charlottesville, and that was the first career win for then first-year coach Tom Allen. 

    On Indiana's future schedules, there are some interesting matchups, including a home-and-home series decades in the making with Notre Dame (2030-31), and a three-game series with Louisville that includes a neutral-site game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in 2023. Louisville is in the ACC as well. 

    Below are Indiana's future nonconference opponents:

    2022

    • Sept. 10 — Idaho
    • Sept. 17 — Western Kentucky
    • Sept. 24 — at Cincinnati

    Read More

    2023

    • Sept. 9 — Indiana State
    • Sept. 16 — Louisville (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis)
    • Sept. 23 — Akron

    2024

    • Aug. 31 — Florida International
    • Sept. 7 — at Louisville
    • Sept. 21 — Charlotte

    2025

    • Aug. 30 — Old Dominion
    • Sept. 6— Louisville
    • Sept. 13 — Indiana State

    2026

    • Sept. 5— Colorado State
    • Sept. 12— Ball State
    • Sept. 26 — at Connecticut

    2027

    • Sept. 4 — at Virginia 
    • Sept. 11 — Indiana State

    2028

    • Sept. 16 — Virginia

    2029

    • Sept. 15 — Western Kentucky

    2030

    • Aug. 31 — at Notre Dame

    2031

    • Sept. 27 — Notre Dame

    IndianaTomAllenVirginiaFirstWin
    Football

    Indiana Football Future Schedules: Hoosiers Add Home-and-Home Series With Virginia

    2 minutes ago
    IndianaJaylinWilliamsMaryland2019
    Football

    Indiana Football 2022 Schedule

    1 hour ago
    UABBillClarkBowlWin
    Football

    Complete 2021-22 College Football Bowl Game Schedule

    2 hours ago
    Ali Patberg dribbles around a Western Michigan defender.
    Basketball

    Indiana Women's Basketball Climbs to No. 8 in Associated Press Poll

    17 hours ago
    IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisRedJersey
    Basketball

    Notre Dame Coach Mike Brey Impressed With Hoosiers, Trayce Jackson-Davis

    Dec 20, 2021
    Grace Berger dribbles around Western Michigan's Reilly Jacobson.
    Basketball

    Indiana Women's Basketball Takes Down Western Michigan

    Dec 20, 2021
    IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisAnimated
    Basketball

    Indiana Basketball: List of 1,000-Point Scorers in School History

    Dec 20, 2021
    USATSI_15708691
    Basketball

    Indiana Hoosiers 2021-22 Men's Basketball Schedule

    Dec 19, 2021