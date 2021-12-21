Indiana Football Future Schedules: Hoosiers Add Home-and-Home Series With Virginia
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana added another home-and-home series to its future football schedules on Monday when the school announced that the Hoosiers will play Virginia in 2027 and 2028.
Indiana will travel to Charlottesville, Va., for a game on Sept. 4, 2027 and the Cavaliers will return the favor the following year, playing at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Sept. 16, 2028.
There's a bit of recent history between the Big Ten and ACC rivals. They have played four times since 2009. Virginia picked up wins in 2009 and 2011, and the Hoosiers won the games played in 2017 and 2018.
The Sept. 14, 2017 victory was memorable. Indiana won 34-17 in Charlottesville, and that was the first career win for then first-year coach Tom Allen.
On Indiana's future schedules, there are some interesting matchups, including a home-and-home series decades in the making with Notre Dame (2030-31), and a three-game series with Louisville that includes a neutral-site game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in 2023. Louisville is in the ACC as well.
Below are Indiana's future nonconference opponents:
2022
- Sept. 10 — Idaho
- Sept. 17 — Western Kentucky
- Sept. 24 — at Cincinnati
2023
- Sept. 9 — Indiana State
- Sept. 16 — Louisville (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis)
- Sept. 23 — Akron
2024
- Aug. 31 — Florida International
- Sept. 7 — at Louisville
- Sept. 21 — Charlotte
2025
- Aug. 30 — Old Dominion
- Sept. 6— Louisville
- Sept. 13 — Indiana State
2026
- Sept. 5— Colorado State
- Sept. 12— Ball State
- Sept. 26 — at Connecticut
2027
- Sept. 4 — at Virginia
- Sept. 11 — Indiana State
2028
- Sept. 16 — Virginia
2029
- Sept. 15 — Western Kentucky
2030
- Aug. 31 — at Notre Dame
2031
- Sept. 27 — Notre Dame