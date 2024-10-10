Indiana Football Game Against Nebraska Is Sold Out
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football has announced that its Oct. 19 Homecoming game against Nebraska is now officially a sellout.
All single-game tickets for the game have been sold, according to a social media post sent out by Indiana on Thursday afternoon.
The last time Indiana sold out a game was when it hosted No. 5 Ohio State on Oct. 23, 2021, and drew a crowd of 52,656. The Hoosiers drew the same for a Sept. 18, 2021, game against No. 8 Cincinnati.
Indiana has topped 50,000 three times since, but has not officially sold out.
Memorial Stadium’s capacity has been 52,626 since 2018. It means the all-time record crowd of 56,223 set in 1969 for the Old Oaken Bucket game against Purdue will never be topped.
Indiana’s sellout for the Nebraska game comes from a variety of factors – not the least of which is that the No. 18 Hoosiers are unbeaten at 6-0. It’s the best start for Indiana since 1967.
Indiana has played an exciting brand of offense, led by quarterback Kurtis Rourke, and coach Curt Cignetti has won Indiana fans over with his confident manner and sound principles on both sides of the ball.
Nebraska fans travel well, and the Cornhuskers are also in contention in the Big Ten with a 5-1 mark.
Indiana has three other home games after the Nebraska game. In its promotional efforts, Indiana football has stressed that tickets are limited for the Oct. 26 game against Washington, the Nov. 9 game against Michigan and the Nov. 30 game against Purdue.
A check of available tickets on the official Indiana web site revealed that for the Washington game, only the middle section of the field in the upper level of Memorial Stadium was listed at medium availability. Every other section was listed at low availability.
The only sections listed at medium or high availability for the Michigan game are in the north addition to Memorial Stadium. Only one section in the lower level on the west side of the stadium is listed as available at all. All other sections are listed at low availability.
There is more availability for the Purdue game. Single tickets are available in the west side lower level, but only a handful of sections in the upper level are listed at medium availability.
The higher ticket demand has had a ripple effect in other ways. Parking is becoming scarce – at least in the official lots.
There is no reserved parking available through Indiana for any of the remaining home games. Parking prices for passes in the official Indiana parking lots have skyrocketed on the secondary market.
Prices on StubHub.com, SeatGeek.com and VividSeats.com revealed that parking pass prices in the official Indiana parking lots range from $247 and up.
Fans have options beyond the official lots. There are private lots near the stadium. There is also free parking at the Poplars and Henderson garages with a shuttle running from those lots to the stadium, according to iuhoosiers.com.
Related stories on Indiana football
- BRING COLLEGE GAMEDAY TO BLOOMINGTON: Todd Golden thinks the Hoosiers have earned it and that it would be great to bring former Indiana coach Lee Corso back to Bloomington. CLICK HERE.
- HOW INDIANA AND THE REST OF THE BIG TEN SCHEDULES COMPARE: How does Indiana's remaining slate matchup with its Big Ten rivals? CLICK HERE.
- HOOSIERS ON SI REVISITS PRESEASON PREDICTIONS: Look back on what Jack Ankony and Todd Golden got right and what they got wrong before the season began. CLICK HERE.
- CIGNETTI LEANS ON GROUP OF FIVE TALENT TO WIN: Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti has leaned into Group Of Five transfers to form his core and it has paid off. CLICK HERE.
- STANDOUT STATS: Indiana has reached or is on-pace to reach several historical milestones for the program. CLICK HERE.
- ROURKE WINS BIG TEN HONOR AGAIN: Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke won the Big Ten co-Offensive Player of the Week honors. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA MOVES TO NO. 18: Indiana is in a three-way tie for 18th in the latest Associated Press football poll. CLICK HERE.