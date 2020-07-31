Indiana Football Resumes Voluntary Workouts, New COVID-19 Update

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After pausing football workouts a few weeks ago from six positive COVID-19 tests, Indiana football has resumed voluntary workouts as of Friday, July 31.

The Big Ten is also expected to announce its fall camp schedule for football soon.

As for all of Indiana athletics, the third round of testing updates has been released. The department announced 480 COVID-19 tests for student-athletes, coaches and staff, as a part of its return to campus protocol with 33 positive and 447 negative tests reported. Testing began on June 8.

The full release from Indiana Athletics can be read below:

The Indiana University Department of Athletics has administered a total of 480 COVID-19 tests for student-athletes, coaches and staff, as a part of its return to campus protocol with 33 positive and 447 negative tests reported. Testing began on June 8.

The football program resumed all voluntary workouts today following the guidance of the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group. Workouts were paused on July 17. The Hoosiers return to enhanced voluntary summer training, where athletes are allowed 20 hours per week of countable athletically-related activities, including up to eight hours per week of strength training, up to six hours per week of meetings/film review, and up to six hours per week of walk-throughs.

Testing will continue and all workout decisions will continue to be re-evaluated by the Indiana medical staff to protect the health and safety of all student-athletes.

IU Athletics began bringing groups of students back to campus for voluntary workouts on June 15. The Medical Advisory Group’s Restart Plan, which was released June 3, includes a series of pre-participation protocols before participants can be reintegrated. Following reintegration, subsequent requirements for voluntary workout participants include daily medical checks, abiding by CDC guidelines regarding social distancing, and, when deemed necessary by IU Athletics’ Chief Medical Officer, COVID-19 testing.

Per the recommendations of the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group, each positive test results in isolation until further notice and contact tracing measures are established to detect individuals who are considered close contacts, and may have been exposed to the virus. These close contact individuals are also quarantined until further notice.

All summer athletic activities will continue to be voluntary in all sports currently permitted to engage in such activities. Furthermore, student-athletes who choose not to participate in intercollegiate athletics at any time during the summer and/or the 2020-21 academic year due to concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored and will remain in good standing with their team.