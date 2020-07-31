HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Indiana Football Resumes Voluntary Workouts, New COVID-19 Update

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After pausing football workouts a few weeks ago from six positive COVID-19 tests, Indiana football has resumed voluntary workouts as of Friday, July 31.

The Big Ten is also expected to announce its fall camp schedule for football soon.

As for all of Indiana athletics, the third round of testing updates has been released. The department announced 480 COVID-19 tests for student-athletes, coaches and staff, as a part of its return to campus protocol with 33 positive and 447 negative tests reported. Testing began on June 8.

The full release from Indiana Athletics can be read below:

The Indiana University Department of Athletics has administered a total of 480 COVID-19 tests for student-athletes, coaches and staff, as a part of its return to campus protocol with 33 positive and 447 negative tests reported. Testing began on June 8.

The football program resumed all voluntary workouts today following the guidance of the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group. Workouts were paused on July 17. The Hoosiers return to enhanced voluntary summer training, where athletes are allowed 20 hours per week of countable athletically-related activities, including up to eight hours per week of strength training, up to six hours per week of meetings/film review, and up to six hours per week of walk-throughs.

Testing will continue and all workout decisions will continue to be re-evaluated by the Indiana medical staff to protect the health and safety of all student-athletes.

IU Athletics began bringing groups of students back to campus for voluntary workouts on June 15. The Medical Advisory Group’s Restart Plan, which was released June 3, includes a series of pre-participation protocols before participants can be reintegrated. Following reintegration, subsequent requirements for voluntary workout participants include daily medical checks, abiding by CDC guidelines regarding social distancing, and, when deemed necessary by IU Athletics’ Chief Medical Officer, COVID-19 testing.

Per the recommendations of the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group, each positive test results in isolation until further notice and contact tracing measures are established to detect individuals who are considered close contacts, and may have been exposed to the virus. These close contact individuals are also quarantined until further notice.

All summer athletic activities will continue to be voluntary in all sports currently permitted to engage in such activities. Furthermore, student-athletes who choose not to participate in intercollegiate athletics at any time during the summer and/or the 2020-21 academic year due to concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored and will remain in good standing with their team.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kevin Warren Announces Big Ten To Make A Decision On Football Preseason Camp In Next Few Days

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren released a letter on Friday regarding the Big Ten and how it will make a decision on preseason football camp soon.

Dylan Wallace

Report: Big Ten Working On Schedule, Unsure If Football Will Happen This Fall

The Big Ten advised its league members that it still might not play this fall. They are also reviewing when to start fall camp.

Dylan Wallace

MLB Hoosiers (July 30): Baragar Roughed Up in Second Outing With Giants

San Francisco reliever Caleb Baragar couldn't match his perfect first outing on Thursday night, allowing three hits and two runs in the Giants' loss to San Diego

Tom Brew

Future Indiana Running Back Trenten Howland Reacts To Illinois Pushing Football To Spring

Indiana three-star running back Trenten Howland talked about his decision to choose Indiana, as well as Illinois postponing high school football to the spring.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Athletics' Excellence Academy Offering Monthly Programming To Encourage Student-Athletes To Vote

Indiana Athletics' Excellence Academy will be offering monthly programming to encourage its student-athletes to vote and inform them on local and national issues.

Dylan Wallace

ACC First Conference to Release New Schedule, Includes Notre Dame

The ACC released its new 10-game conference schedule and, for the first time, Notre Dame will be a part of it and be able to compete for a league title. Will the Big Ten be next?

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (July 29): Dickerson Has Big Night in Giants' Walk-Off Win

San Francisco's Alex Dickerson had a triple and a home run in the Giants' dramatic 7-6 victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night.

Tom Brew

IHSAA And IHSA Make Different Decisions On Fall High School Sports

High school football could be in jeopardy in Indiana and Illinois after some decisions were handed down on Wednesday. Some of Indiana's 2021 recruits who could be affected by this.

Dylan Wallace

NFL Hoosiers: 14 Former Indiana Players Set To Report To Camp

Fourteen former Indiana players are on NFL rosters as training camp gets set to begin this week. It's time to take a look at each player, where they are now, and what they have done.

Dylan Wallace

by

thomasbrew

Race Thompson Emerging As A Leader, Setting Stage For Breakout Season?

Al Durham said Race Thompson has stepped up is leadership this offseason. Thompson is expected to have a big role with Indiana this season.

Dylan Wallace

by

thomasbrew