Meet the Coaches: Paul Randolph, Indiana Defensive Line Coach

Paul Randolph replaces Kevin Peoples as Indiana's defensive line coach, bringing 24 years of coaching experience that includes 17 bowl game appearances. Randolph's coaching philosophy is based around helping young men accomplish their dreams and immediately meshed with Tom Allen's coaching style.

Editor's Note: Indiana has five new football coaches this year. In our five-part ''Meet the Coaches'' series, we'll introduce you to all of them, and in our third installment, meet new defensive line coach Paul Randolph.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — At Indiana's spring practices, it's not surprising to see defensive line coach Paul Randolph down in a three-point stance. The 24-year coaching veteran believes in hands-on teaching, which stems from his days as an all-conference linebacker at Tennessee-Martin.

"I will show you what 'run to the football' looks like," Randolph said. "I will show you once or twice what coming out of your stance looks like."

Whether it be teaching footwork or hand placement, Randolph said his biggest asset as a coach is passion and energy. Randolph wants the Indiana defensive linemen to play with a "fanatical effort," one that emulates his personality as a coach.

"If my energy level is high and I am having a great day, which I do every day, then they are going to do the same thing," Randolph said.

One phrase that Randolph uses frequently is "whistle while you work." It's a saying that emphasizes the need to have fun while accomplishing a task, but Randolph doesn't let his players lose sight of the big picture.

"We have extreme focus and are executing at a high level," Randolph said. "But you've got to make it fun and have fun with your brothers."

Randolph will inherit a defensive line that lost veteran run stopper Alfred Bryant and impact transfer Ryder Anderson, but experience is still present. Demarcus Elliot and James Head Jr. are back for their fifth years of college, and Sio Nofoagatoto'a enters his fourth season as a Hoosier.

Depth concerns for the Indiana front seven was addressed in the transfer portal, bringing in JH Tevis from California and LeDarrius Cox and Patrick Lucas Jr. from Ole Miss. And for Randolph, his first impression is a big, fast and physical group.

Randolph said when watching Indiana during the 2019 and 2020 seasons, he was excited about the passion and purpose with which they played. The veteran coach most recently spent three seasons coaching defensive linemen at Texas Tech, but began his coaching career at his alma mater, Tennesee-Martin, in 1998 as a linebackers coach.

Randolph made stops at Valdosta State, Illinois State and Toledo before earning his first Power 5 job as a defensive line and special teams coach at West Virginia.

He notably coached three seasons at Alabama beginning in 2003 where he helped build the nation's top scoring defense in 2005. While in Tuscaloosa, Randolph was named one of the top-25 recruiters in the nation by Rivals.

Randolph then went on to hold assistant and associate head coaching positions at Rice, Tulsa, Pittsburgh and Arizona State before becoming the defensive line coach at Memphis. And by the time his work at Texas Tech was done in 2021, Randolph had coached in 17 bowl games.

After a disappointing season for Indiana's defense in 2021, Randolph understands it could take time to build the Hoosiers back to their 2020 defensive form, but he's committed to the process.

"I call it T-I-M-E," Randolph said. "You have to spend time developing relationships and developing trust. Once they know that they have my heart, they'll give me theirs, and then we can do great things."

