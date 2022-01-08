Skip to main content
Indiana Loses Defensive Coordinator Charlton Warren, D-Line Coach Kevin Peoples

Indiana's coaching staff took a hit on Saturday when first-year defensive coordinator quit to take a similar position at North Carolina, and defensive line coach Kevin Peoples left to take a similar role at Missouri.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana defensive coordinator Charlton Warren is leaving the Hoosiers after one year to return to North Carolina in a similar position.

Other reports also say that Indiana defensive line coach Kevin Peoples is leaving as well, accepting a similar role at Missouri.

Both moves came as something of a surprise this weekend. Warren was hired a year ago from Georgia, replacing Kane Wommack, who left the become the head coach at South Alabama. At North Carolina, Warren is reuniting with Gene Chizik, who was hired as North Carolina's assistant head coach of defense.

Warren will also work with North Carolina defensive backs.

“We’re also thrilled to welcome Charlton and his three children, Jayree, Teya, and Chase, back to the Carolina football family,'' North Carolina coach Mack Brown said in a release from the school. "Charlton has a wealth of experience at a number of the top programs around the country, has recruited at a high level, and with his previous experience in Chapel Hill and working with Gene, I expect him to be a great fit with our staff.

"His work in the secondary has been very impressive throughout his career, and I’m excited to see what he can do with the talented players we have both on the current roster and coming in. We can’t wait for both Gene and Charlton to get to Chapel Hill and get started.”

Peoples was hired two years ago, replacing Mark Hagen, who left for Texas, but is now at Purdue.

“Al Davis and Kevin Peoples are strong coaches and leaders to work with our defensive line,” Drinkwitz said. “They’re experienced individually but also together with their relationship. We made good progress at the line as the season progressed. Our defensive linemen will learn a lot from Al and Kevin.”

Before coming to Indiana, Peoples coached at Tulane, Georgia Southern, Arkansas State and others.

“I’m excited to be part of the culture that Coach Drinkwitz is building here at the University of Missouri,” Peoples said via news release. “Being back in the SEC and working with this group of coaches and staff, including one of my former players, is a strong motivation. I look forward to meeting and working with our student-athletes.”

Indiana suffered through a 2-10 season in 2021, a big disappointment after great seasons in 2019 and 2020, going 8-4 and 6-1 in the regular season both years.

