Indiana Football 2022 Schedule

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The 2022 season can't get here soon enough for the Indiana Hoosiers, whose impressive rebuild under coach Tom Allen was derailed during a disappointing 2021 season after playing in two straight January bowl games in Florida.

The 2022 is backloaded, the reverse of a year ago, when Indiana played three top-5 teams in the first five weeks. The Hoosiers open with another Big Ten game this year, with Northwestern coming to Bloomington on Sept. 3.

Indiana will play seven games at home at Memorial Stadium this season.

There are September nonconference games at home against Idaho and Western Kentucky, and road trip to play Cincinnati, a playoff team in 2021.

Here is the complete 2022 Indiana football schedule. Kickoff times and TV information will be added as it becomes available.

September games

Sept. 3 (Saturday): Northwestern at Indiana , Kickoff TBA. Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: TBA)

Sept. 10 (Saturday): Idaho at Indiana, Kickoff TBA. Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: TBA)

Sept. 17 (Saturday): Western Kentucky at Indiana, Kickoff TBA. Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: TBA)

Sept. 24 (Saturday): Indiana at Cincinnati, Kickoff TBA. Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio (TV: TBA)

October games

Oct. 1 (Saturday): Indiana at Nebraska , Kickoff TBA. Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (TV: TBA)

Oct. 8 (Saturday): Maryland at Indiana, Kickoff TBA. Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: TBA)

Oct. 15 ... Bye Week

Oct. 22 (Saturday): Indiana at Rutgers, Kickoff TBA. SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. (TV: TBA)

Oct. 29 (Saturday): Indiana at Ohio State, Kickoff TBA. Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio (TV: TBA)

November games