Rapid Reaction: Indiana Has No Answer For Patterson, Michigan in 39-14 Loss

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana didn't have an answer for Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson on Saturday, and his record-setting day sent the Hoosiers to their second-straight loss against a top-12 team, falling 39-14.

With the loss, the Hoosiers are now 7-4 and reeling. They took their lumps against the 9-2 Wolverines, and also had concerns about several injuries heading into the season finale at Purdue next week.

Patterson, the senior transfer from Ole Miss who's been criticized often during his two years at Michigan, was exceptional against the Hoosiers. He threw for 366 yards and five touchdown passes, the most ever in regulation in a game for Michigan.

The disappointing defeat showed that Indiana, which has been much better this season, still isn't quite there. They hadn't won seven games in 12 years and hadn't been ranked like they were two weeks ago in 25-plus years, but what Saturday proved is that Michigan is still their nemesis. That's 24 losses in a row now to the Wolverines, and 39 out of 40.

It was critical that Indiana get off to a good start, something they haven't done in these other high-profile Big Ten East games with Michigan State and Penn State, both narrow losses. They did just that, but it turned out not mattering as much as we would have expected.

On that first drive, IU marched 75 yards on 10 plays on the opening possession to take a 7-0 lead on Stevie Scott's dive over the goal line.

Michigan answered quickly, and Patterson showed he was ready to play, completing all seven passes on the scoring drive, including a 50-yard play pass up the sideline to Giles Jackson for 50 yards, beating cornerback Raheem Layne by a step on the release.

Indiana got a scare for on its next drive, when Ramsey was hit hard on a blitz as he threw. The wobbly pass was picked off and Ramsey, who is starting after Michael Penix Jr.'s season-ending clavicle surgery, was slow to get up.

But he returned for Indiana's next possession and promptly led Indiana on another scoring drive to go up 14-7 right after the start of second quarterback. Ramsey scored the touchdown from the one, but the drive was helped by two completions to freshman David Ellis, who was subbing for the injured Whop Philyor, and a 17-yard run by Stevie Scott.

But then Michigan started to take control, picking on Indiana's shorter defenders in the secondary with Michigan's big receivers. They tied the game with a perfect touchdown pas in the end zone to the 6-foot-2 Donovan Peoples-Jones, who high-pointed the ball over Tiawan Mullen, who's only 5-foot-10.

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) catches a ball for a touchdown under coverage from Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Tiawan Mullen (3) during the first half of the game at Memorial Stadium . Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan went up 21-14 on another perfect pass by Patterson, this time to Nico Collins for an 8-yard score. The drive took only four plays, with Patterson completing passes of 24 and 29 yards over Indiana's defenders.

Indiana went nearly the entire second quarter without a first down. They had one in the first minute before Ramsey's touchdown, and then one in the final seconds while they were running out the keep deep on their own side of the field.

Michigan opened the second half with a long drive that ended in a field goal, and then after an Indiana drive stalled with a holding penalty at the Michigan 32, the Wolverines struck quickly again. Patterson found Nico Collins in stride and Indiana defense back Juwan Burgess missed a tackle. Collins went 76 yards for the score. Michigan went for two, and got it, going ahead 32-14 with 5:10 to go in the third.

Indiana's offensive struggles continued when left tackle Matt Bedford on beat on a rush and Josh Uche, who stripped the ball from Ramsey on his blind side. Michigan recovered, and then scored on the first play, with Patterson finding Nico Collins for a 19-yard score.

Ramsey gave way to Jack Tuttle midway through the fourth quarter, finishing his day 17 for 29 passing for 217 yards. It was only the second time all year that he completed fewer than 66 percent of his passes.