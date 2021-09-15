Here's What Indiana Linebacker Micah McFadden Said During Tuesday's Live Podcast

Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden broke down last week's win over Idaho, his excitement over the big showdown with No. 8 Cincinnati this week, and he was joined by former Indiana standout Terry Tallen as a guest of the show.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The third Mike & Micah podcast took place Tuesday night at Yogi's Bar & Grill in Bloomington, with Indiana linebacker breaking down last week's win over Idaho and looking ahead to Saturday's huge game against No. 8 Cincinnati at Memorial Stadium.

We also had our first special guest, former Indiana linebacker Terry Tallen, who joined the show to talk football, his philanthropic efforts with Indiana's football program and how much respects McFadden as both a player and person, from one linebacker to another.

Here are a few highlights. The entire 30-minute podcast is available below for you to view.

The podcast is recorded live every Tuesday night at Yogi's. Next week's show will feature Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

— on the win over Idaho

"There was definitely a heightened sense to detail, and guys were really locked in and practice. Guys did a great job with it.

-- on the loud student section

"I think it was great. It was really exciting to see fans out there again after last year. It was great for the freshmen -- and the sophomores, too -- to see what it was like.''

"The noise definitely played a factor in helping out our team. It was awesome to see and fun to be a part of. It was the loudest I've ever seen it here.''

-- on having a sense of urgency vs. Cincinnati

"This is very important for our season, and our guys recognize that. It's really on the players. We're excited, and we'll be ready.''

-- Terry Tallen joins the show

"It's great to be back on campus and see everybody again. And it's great to see you again, Micah. You've had a great career, and you've done it the right way,.''

-- McFadden on Tallen's donation for the football complex

"The Tallen complex has really transformed our program. It's one of the best locker rooms in the nation, and it's really helped with recruiting. We use it every day, and we love it. We really appreciate everything that Terry has done for the program.''

-- Tallen sponsors McFadden's scholarship

Micah fit the bill perfectly. This is the 13th year and we've got three guys in the NFL right now, Nick Westbrook, Wes Martin and Dan Feeney. Hopefully Micah will be the next one.

Watch the full podcast here

