Indiana Linebacker Micah McFadden To Declare For NFL Draft

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden, an all-Big Ten selection for three years in a row, announced Wednesday that he is entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

McFadden, a senior from Tampa, Fla, has played four years at Indiana, but could have returned if he wanted to because of the bonus COVID year in 2020 that everyone received. But he grades out well with many NFL teams and should be a mid-round draft pick. He's one of the top middle linebackers in the country.

He announced his decision to turn pro on Twitter.

"I could never express the gratitude I have for the opportunity to play this great game for such a prestigious school like Indiana University.

"First, i want to thank my family and friends who have always pushed me and kept me focused on my goals. I would like to thank every coach who has guided me along this journey, but especially coach (Tom) Allen for believing in me and trusting me to play and lead his team over the past few years. I would also like to thank my teammates at every level for encouraging me and competing against me every day, as well as the entire Indiana football staff for all the hard work you do to help this team succeed.

"To Hoosier Nation and our fans, thank you for all your constant support towards this team. Although this season wasn't up to our standards, the future will be better than the past and there is a building full of individuals determined to make this happen. It has been an honor to wear this uniform for the past few years and regardless of the outcome, I loved stepping on the field and playing for this school every Saturday. After discussing with my family and coaches, I am excited to announce that I will be chasing my dream and declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.''

McFadden was a team captain in 2020 and 2021, and was on preseason watch lists for the Bednarik Award, Butkus Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, a first-team choice in 2020 and an honorable mention selection in 2019.