September 21, 2021
Live From Yogi's, It's the 4th Mike & Micah Podcast, Featuring Michael Penix Jr. Tonight

The live Mike & Micah podcast is taking place on Tuesday night at Yogi's Bar & Grill in downtown Bloomington. The podcast starts at 7 p.m. ET and is open to the public. It's also available online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
The live Mike & Micah podcast is taking place on Tuesday night at Yogi's Bar & Grill in downtown Bloomington. The podcast starts at 7 p.m. ET and is open to the public. It's also available online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Meet Michael Penix Jr. at Yogi's on Tuesday night

The fourth Mike & Micah live podcast is Tuesday night at Yogi's Bar & Grill in Bloomington. The show, hosted by Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew, begins at 7 p.m. ET and is broadcast live on Facebook, You Tube and Twitter.

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is on the show tonight, and we have a special guest joining the show too, new Indiana wide receiver D.J. Matthews, the Florida State transfer who's made a lot of exciting plays so far in his career.

he podcast is open to the public, so come on down to listen to the show and get pictures and autographs.

Here are the links to the show:

The first thing you should do on Facebook is like our page. That's where you see all of our great football and basketball content all year, and it's where the Facebook Live! version of the podcast shows up. It's at Facebook.com/SportsIllustratedIndiana. Just CLICK HERE to get to the page, and then hit LIKE.

This is our new Sports Illustrated Indiana YouTube page, and in the coming days and weeks, all of our video content will wind up there, too. To land on the page, CLICK HERE

The first thing you should do on Twitter is follow Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew. Just CLICK HERE to follow Tom, and that's where the the podcast will go live at 7 p.m. ET

