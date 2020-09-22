Indiana Football Odds for 2020 Big Ten Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Now that the 2020 Big Ten football season is set in stone, the conference will slowly start to become included with all the talk surrounding top 25, Heisman candidates and odds to win the big games.

With the season just one month way, the odds-makers at www.SportsBettingDime.com have released all the updated odds and props for each Big Ten team heading into the season.

Indiana has 29/1 odds to win the Big Ten East and 75/1 odds to win the Big Ten championship.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has a 250/1 shot to win the Heisman, and Indiana's over/under for wins this season is 4.5.

There also some interesting props, such as Indiana's odds to break its 24-game losing streak to Michigan, which is set at 7/6.

Below are the full Big Ten odds from Sports Betting Dime.

ODDS TO WIN THE BIG TEN EAST

1. Ohio State: 20/57 (-285)

2. Penn State: 7/1 (+700)

3. Michigan: 10/1 (+1000)

4. Indiana: 29/1 (+2900)

5. Michigan State: 95/1 (+9500)

6. Maryland: 430/1 (+43000)

7. Rutgers: 1250/1 (+125000)

ODDS TO WIN THE BIG TEN WEST

1. Wisconsin: 9/5 (+180)

2. Minnesota: 5/1 (+500)

3. Iowa: 6/1 (+600)

4. Nebraska: 7/1 (+700)

5. Northwestern: 7/1 (+700)

6. Purdue: 39/1 (+3900)

7. Illinois: 1051/1 (+10500)

ODDS TO WIN THE BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Ohio State: 20/29 (-145)

2. Wisconsin: 83/10 (+830)

3. Penn State: 43/4 (+1075)

4. Michigan: 49/4 (+1225)

5. Minnesota: 28/1 (+2800)

6. Iowa: 75/2 (+3750)

7. Northwestern: 87/2 (+4350)

8. Nebraska: 87/2 (+4350)

9. Indiana: 75/1 (+7500)

10. Michigan State: 130/1 (+13000)

11. Purdue: 146/1 (+14600)

12. Illinois: 480/1 (+48000)

13. Maryland: 500/1 (+50000)

14. Rutgers: 1500/1 (+150000)

OVER/UNDER WINS (eight Big Ten regular season games)

1. Ohio State: 7.5

2. Wisconsin: 7.0

3. Penn State: 6.5

4. Michigan: 5.5

5. Minnesota: 5.5

6. Indiana: 4.5

7. Iowa: 4.5

8. Nebraska: 3.0

9. Northwestern: 4.5

10. Michigan State: 2.5

11. Purdue: 2.0

12. Maryland: 1.5

13. Illinois: 1.0

14. Rutgers: 0.5

ODDS TO WIN THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Ohio State: 7/2 (+350)

2. Penn State: 35/1 (+3500)

3. Wisconsin: 52/1 (+5200)

4. Michigan: 59/1 (+5900)

5. Minnesota: 145/1 (+14500)

6. FIELD: 110/1 (+11000)

HEISMAN TROPHY ODDS

1. Justin Fields: 15/2 (+750)

2. Tanner Morgan: 62/1 (+6200)

3. Adrian Martinez: 95/1 (+9500)

4. Joe Milton: 110/1 (+11000)

5. Sean Clifford: 110/1 (+11000)

6. Journey Brown: 115/1 (+15000)

7. Master Teague: 125/1 (+12500)

8. Jack Coan: 155/1 (+15500)

9. Chris Olave: 175/1 (+17500)

10. FIELD (all other Big Ten players): 65/1

INDIVIDUAL TEAM ODDS & PROPS

Illinois

1..Over/Under Wins: 1.0

2..Odds to Win the Big 10 West 1051/1

3. Odds to play in the Conference Championship Game: 53/1 (+5300)

4. Brandon Peters Over/Under Passing Yards: 1,623.5

5. Brandon Peters Over/Under Passing TDs: 14.5

6. Odds Brandon Peters starts all eight games: 2/3 (-150)

Indiana

1. Over/Under Wins: 4.5

2. Odds to Win the Big 10 Championship 480/1

3. Michael Penix Jr's Heisman odds: 250/1 (+25000)

4. Michael Penix Jr Over/Under Passing Yards: 1,995.5

5. Michael Penix Jr Over/Under Passing TDs: 15.5

6. Odds IU breaks 24-game losing streak against Michigan: 7/6 (+117)

Iowa

1. Over/Under Wins: 4.5

2. Odds to Win the Big 10 Championship: 75/2

3. Tyler Goodson Over/Under Rushing Yards: 786.5

4. Tyler Goodson Over/Under Rushing TDs: 5.5

5. Odds Tyler Linderbaum is a first-round pick: 5/1 (+500)

Maryland

1. Over/Under Wins: 1.5

2. Odds to Win the Big 10 Championship: 500/1

3. Taulia Tagovailoa Over/Under Passing Yards: 1,349.5

4. Taulia Tagovailoa Over/Under Passing TDs: 11.5

5. Over/Under largest margin of victory: 5.5

6. Over/Under largest margin of defeat: 40.5

Michigan

1. Over/Under Wins: 5.5

2. Odds to Win the Big 10 Championship: 49/4

3. Over/Under Zach Charbonnet rushing yards: 625.5

4. Over/Under Joe Milton passing yards: 1,899.5

5. Over/Under Ronnie Bell Receiving Yards: 535.5

Michigan State

1. Over/Under Wins: 2.5

2. Odds to Win the Big 10 Championship: 130/1

3. Rocky Lombardi Over/Under Passing Yards: 945.5

4. Rocky Lombardi Games Started at QB: 6.5

5. Elijah Collins Over/Under Rushing Yards: 599.5

6. Jalen Nailor Over/Under Receiving Yards: 415.5

Minnesota

1. Over/Under Wins: 5.5

2. Odds to Win the Big 10 Championship 28/1

3. Tanner Morgan Over/Under Passing Yards: 2,000.5

4. Tanner Morgan Over/Under Passing TDs: 17.5

5. Mohammed Ibrahim Over/Under Rushing Yards: 585.5

Nebraska

1. Over/Under Wins: 3.0

2. Odds to Win the Big 10 Championship 87/2

3. Adrian Martinez Over/Under Passing Yards: 1,835.5

4. Adrian Martinez Over/Under Passing TDs: 13.5

5. Dedrick Mills Over/Under Rushing Yards: 495.5

6. Wan'Dale Robinson Over/Under Receiving Yards: 515.5

Northwestern

1. Over/Under Wins: 3.0

2. Odds to Win the Big 10 Championship 87/2

3. Peyton Ramsey Over/Under Passing Yards: 1,635.5

4. Peyton Ramsey Over/Under Passing TDs: 13.0

Ohio State

1. Over/Under Wins: 7.5

2. Odds to Win the Big 10 Championship: 20/29 (-145)

3. Odds to Win the National Championship: 7/2

4. Chris Olave Over/Under Receiving Yards: 578.5

5. Justin Fields Over/Under Passing Yards: 1,925.5

6. Justin Fields Over/Under Passing TDs: 22.5

Penn State

1. Over/Under Wins: 6.5

2. Odds to Win the Big 10 Championship 43/4

3. Odds to Win the National Championship: 35/1

4. Sean Clifford Over/Under Passing Yards: 1,789.5

5. Sean Clifford Over/Under Passing TDs: 17.5

6. Journey Brown Over/Under Rushing Yards: 579.5

7. Noah Cain Over/Under Rushing Yards: 444.5

8. Pat Freiermuth TD Receptions: 6.0

Purdue

1. Over/Under Wins: 2.0

2. Odds to Win the Big 10 Championship 146/1

3. Odds to start at QB in Week 1:

4. Jack Plummer: 10/11 (-120)

5. Austin Burton: 2/1 (+200)

6. Aidan O'Connell: 6/1 (+600)

7. Jack Plummer Over/Under Passing Yards: 1,385.5

8. Jack Plummer Over/Under Passing TDs: 11.5

Rutgers

1. Over/Under Wins: 0.5

2. Odds to Win the Big 10 Championship 1500/1

3. Odds to start at QB in Week 1

4. Artur Sitkowski: 2/3 (-150)

5. Noah Vedral: 3/1 (+300)

6. Johnny Langan: 6/1 (+600)

7. Leading passer's Over/Under passing Yards: 945.5

8. Leading passer's Over/Under passing TDs: 7.5

9. Odds Rutgers goes winless: 2/1 (+200)

Wisconsin

1. Over/Under Wins: 7.0

2. Odds to Win the Big 10 Championship 83/10

3. Jack Coan Over/Under Passing Yards: 1,745.5

4. Jack Coan Over/Under Passing TDs: 14.5

5. Odds Graham Mertz starts a game at QB in 2020: 9/2 (+450)

6. Over/Under Nakia Watson Rushing Yards: 645.5

Related Stories: