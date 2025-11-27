Indiana Football Offers Chicago Catholic League Standout: What It Means
Before this season, St. Patrick High School, located on the north side of Chicago, had struggled on the gridiron. The Shamrocks won just two games in 2023 and 2024, but this year, St. Pat's won six games and made the Illinois State Playoffs.
One of the main reasons was because of junior standout David Folorunsho, who wore various hats as an offensive lineman, tight end and defensive lineman. College teams are starting to take notice, including undefeated Indiana.
The Hoosiers offered the three-star prospect out of the highly esteemed Chicago Catholic League earlier this week, and Folorunsho is starting to receive more and more interest every day.
David Folorunsho's scouting report
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound junior is projected to play on the defensive line in college, but he plays both ways at St. Pat's. Folorunsho can play both defensive end and defensive tackle, but based on his frame, I see Folorunsho playing defensive tackle at the college level.
Folorunsho's quick first step immediately stands out on tape, and so does his motor. Folorunsho always plays until the whistle blows, and he's a matchup nightmare wherever he lines up. It doesn't matter if he's standing up or if his hand is in the ground, more times than not, Folorunsho won his one-on-one and found his way into the backfield.
David Folorunsho's background
Folorunsho is the 24th-ranked player in the state of Illinois and the 69th-ranked defensive lineman in the nation, per 247 Sports. Folorunsho currently has north of 10 offers, including a pair of Big Ten schools — Purdue and Minnesota — and two more out of the SEC in Missouri and Tennessee.
Folorunsho also has offers from both Miami (Ohio) and Miami (Florida), and Big 12 schools Kansas State and Cincinnati.
Where do we think David Folorunsho ends up?
Really hard to say, simply because I expect Folorunsho to receive some more interest from other top programs before his senior year. But if I had to pick a school right now, it's got to be Missouri or Indiana.
Missouri has landed some good players from Illinois over the years, and the Tigers have put together a solid program under Eliah Drinkwitz. But one thing IU has over all the other schools is an undefeated record and a program on the rise under Curt Cignetti.
That should certainly mean something when it's time for Folorunsho to sign, but for now, Cignetti and his staff need to get him on campus for a visit.