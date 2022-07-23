Indiana football coach Tom Allen is keeping his team loose this summer.

The Hoosiers had some fun on Friday, competing in a dunk contest and 3-point contest at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. And it appears wide receiver Eli Jochem has serious hops.

Jochem was the champion of the Hoosiers' dunk contest after throwing down an off-the-backboard alley-oop and even jumping over a teammate.

Jochem is a 6-foot-1, 181-pound wide receiver out of Gibsonia, Pa, and he redshirted during the 2021 season after joining the team during fall camp as a walk-on. While he didn't see any game action in 2021, Jochem was the offensive scout team player of the week before the Ohio State game and the special teams scout team player of the week against Michigan.

Indiana also held a 3-point contest on Friday. Quarterback Connor Bazelak nailed 10 3-pointers in 24 seconds to take home first place. He might have also caught Mike Woodson's eye with his smooth shooting stroke.

Bazelak transferred to Indiana after three seasons at Missouri. In 2021, he started 11 games for Missouri, throwing for over 300 yards three times. Overall, Bazelak threw for 2,548 yards, completing 246-of-377 attempts with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Allen said Bazelak and Jack Tuttle will compete for the starting quarterback position in 2022.

Running back Trent Howland showed off an impressive windmill dunk, too.

Indiana football begins its season on Friday Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET against Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Allen, along with cornerback Tiawan Mullen, linebacker Cam Jones and tight end AJ Barner will preview the 2022 season at Big Ten media days on July 26 and 27 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.