Indiana Football Taking Non-Conference Schedule on 'Month-to-Month' Basis
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football's non-conference scheduling approach has drawn many punches, but it may prove short-lived.
Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said in a press conference Friday the Hoosiers' out-of-conference games are dictated by the College Football Playoff model, and if the format changes in the coming years, it's possible Indiana's schedule will, too.
"Our future scheduling will be based on how that CFP model ends up," Dolson said, "and how we can position ourself as best possible to have a schedule (that) enables us to prepare for the Big Ten and ultimately put ourselves in position for postseason play.
"We're on a month-to-month basis and will continue to evaluate that as things change."
Indiana has finalized its non-conference slate through the end of 2029, and the Hoosiers currently aren't scheduled to play any high-major teams until Notre Dame in 2030.
Over the next five years, Indiana is slated to play eight games against Group of 6 teams in Old Dominion (Sun Belt), Colorado State (Mountain West), Western Kentucky (twice, Conference USA), UMass (MAC), Eastern Michigan (MAC), Miami (Ohio) (MAC) and Ball State (MAC).
During that span, the Hoosiers will face an FCS team each season. They play Indiana State in 2025 and 2027, Howard in 2026, Austin Peay in 2028 and Eastern Illinois in 2029.
In the past two years, Indiana has cancelled non-conference games against Power 4 teams in Louisville and Virginia, along with Group of 6 squad UConn, which competes in the American Athletic Conference.
Dolson and the Hoosiers deem the philosophy as the best path to success in the current College Football Playoff format, one that rewards winning and doesn't place direct value on scheduling tough non-conference games.
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti said in July at the conference's annual media days he supports a 16-team playoff with a 4-4 automatic qualifier format. The Big Ten and SEC would receive four automatic bids per conference, while the Big 12 and ACC would get two auto bids apiece and the highest-ranked Group of 6 team would get a guaranteed spot.
Cignetti, Dolson and the Hoosiers support Petitti's vision, citing it as a better bridge from the regular season to the postseason and lessening the burden of responsibility on the College Football Playoff selection committee.
Dolson said Friday the SEC's move to nine conference games, which matches the Big Ten and Big 12, may help further progress the Big Ten's conversations with the SEC regarding the playoff format's future.
And if the two power conferences ultimately agree on a new-look format that rewards strength of schedule and challenging non-conference games, Cignetti said the Hoosiers are flexible and willing to change their strategy if necessary.
"We’ll see where we are," Cignetti said at Big Ten Media Days, "because there are a lot of issues still in a lot of areas."
