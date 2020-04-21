HoosiersNow
Indiana Alters Football Season Ticket Policy Because of COVID-19 Pandemic

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.  — Indiana has made some additional changes to its football season-ticket renewal policy because of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving fans more flexibility in buying tickets and adding reassurances if refunds need to be made.

Indiana athletic director Fred Glass made the announcement Tuesday in a release from the school. 

“These are unprecedented times, and we understand that there is a great deal of uncertainty as we focus on the present, but also look ahead to the fall,” said Glass. “These changes are designed to give our fans the confidence and flexibility that they need as they invest and support our teams moving forward.”

Effective immediately, the university has announced the following changes:

  1. Extended the Renewal Deadline Until May 15. Previously extended to May 1, two additional weeks have been added to the renewal and priority point deadline for IU Football season ticket and season parking pass purchases. As a reminder, we will utilize the Priority Point total from June 30, 2019 for the 2020 football seat selection process. The Varsity Club will not be sending updated Priority Point statements prior to the 2020 football seat selection and upgrade process. Further information about the seat selection process will be provided at a later time.
  2. Introduced the IU Athletics Ticket Assurance Plan. If, for any reason, any portion of the 2020 IU Football schedule does not take place, ticket holders who purchased tickets directly through the IU Athletic Ticket Office will have the option to either receive a refund for the canceled game(s), or have a credit toward a future ticket purchase. This guarantee applies to all ticketed IU Athletics’ home athletic events.
  3. Introduced a new 5% Down Payment Plan. Now, Hoosier fans can renew their 2020 IU Football season tickets by putting down just 5%. The remaining balance will be split between two equal payments on July 15 and August 15.

Patrons can renew or purchase their 2020 season football tickets at iuhoosiers.com.

Indiana 2020 football schedule

  • Sept. 4 (Friday) — at Wisconsin *
  • Sept. 12 — Western Kentucky
  • Sept. 19 — Ball State
  • Sept. 26 — at Connecticut
  • Oct. 3 — Bye week
  • Oct. 10 — Maryland *
  • Oct. 17 — at Rutgers *
  • Oct. 24 — Michigan State *
  • Oct. 31 — Penn State *
  • Nov. 7 — at Ohio State *
  • Nov. 14 — Illinois *
  • Nov. 21 — at Michigan *
  • Nov. 28 — Purdue *
  • Dec. 5 — Big Ten Championship Game (at Indianapolis)
  • * — Big Ten game
  • HOME GAMES IN BOLD
  • Game times and television information to be announced later.
