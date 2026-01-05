Indiana Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Every Commit & Departure

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football has experienced immense transfer portal success through two winters under coach Curt Cignetti, and the Hoosiers appear poised to rebolster their roster once again through the open market.

Indiana Hoosiers On SI will break down all the offseason transfer portal activity for Indiana's football program, covering every addition and departure, position-by-position impact and what it means for the team's future.

All Incoming Transfers to Indiana Football

Josh Hoover

Position: QB

Previous school: TCU

Class/eligibility: R-Sr. (one year)



What to know: Across 31 starts at TCU, Hoover ranks second in program history in completion rate at 64.8%, third in completions (771) and fourth in passing yards (9,629) and passing touchdowns (71).



Hoover's fit at Indiana: Hoover projects as the Hoosiers' starting quarterback in 2026, assuming incumbent Fernando Mendoza enters the NFL Draft.

Turbo Richard

Position: RB

Previous school: Boston College

Class/eligibility next season: Jr. (two years)



What to know: Across 19 games at Boston College, Richard rushed 200 times for 1,027 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 32 catches for 275 yards and two scores.



Richard's fit at Indiana: A fast, explosive runner with quality pass-catching skills, Richard can play all three downs and figures to be part of the Hoosiers' running back rotation next fall.

Nick Marsh

Position: WR

Previous school: Michigan State

Class/eligibility next season: Jr. (two years)



What to know: Marsh finished his Spartan career with 100 catches for 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns in 23 games. In two matchups against the Hoosiers, Marsh caught 12 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.



Marsh's fit at Indiana: The 6-foot-3, 203-pound Marsh projects as a strong replacement for Elijah Sarratt as a starting wide receiver.

Tobi Osunsanmi

Position: DE

Previous school: Kansas State

Class/eligibility next season: R-Sr. (one year)



What to know: The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Osunsanmi played in 36 games across four seasons at Kansas State, collecting 50 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. In 2025, he tallied six tackles for loss and four sacks in six games before suffering a season-ending injury.



Osunsanmi's fit at Indiana: Senior edge defenders Mikail Kamara, Kellan Wyatt and Stephen Daley are out of eligibility at the end of the season. Osunsanmi should offer a boost to the Hoosiers' pass rush.

Preston Zachman

Position: S

Previous school: Wisconsin

Class/eligibility next season: 7-Sr. (one year)



What to know: Zachman, who stands 6-foot-1, 212 pounds, played in 34 games at Wisconsin, collecting 130 tackles, four tackles for loss and seven interceptions. He used a normal redshirt in 2020, played in fewer than five games in 2021 and should get a medical redshirt in 2025, granting him a seventh year of eligibility.



Zachman's fit at Indiana: Indiana will lose starting safety Louis Moore to graduation, and Zachman's history of ball production and starting experience trend favorably to him filling Moore's shoes.

Jiquan Sanks

Position: S

Previous school: Cincinnati

Class/eligibility next season: Jr. (two years)



What to know: The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Sanks was the first true freshman to start Week 1 at Cincinnati since 2015 when he earned the nod in 2024. Sanks tallied 92 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss across 24 games. He played 506 defensive snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus, and spent 242 snaps in the box, 207 snaps at free safety and 56 snaps at slot corner.



Sanks' fit at Indiana: With his versatility, Sanks can fill various roles on the back end. Along with Moore, starting rover Devan Boykin is out of eligibility after this season. Sanks has the skill set and experience to play either safety or rover.

All Transfers from Indiana Football

Andrew DePaepe

Position: DE

Class/eligibility next season: R-Jr. (two years



What to know: The 6-foot-6, 261-pound DePaepe was a consensus four-star recruit who transferred from Michigan State to Indiana in the spring of 2024. He missed his first season in Bloomington after suffering an injury in fall camp, and he collected two tackles and a half-tackle-for-loss in four games this season.

William DePaepe

Position: DE

Class/eligibility next season: R-So. (two years)



What to know: DePaepe, who stands 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, was a consensus three-star recruit who redshirted in 2024 and appeared in only one game this season. He recorded two tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss against Indiana State in Week 3.

Amariyun Knighten

Position: CB

Class/eligibility next season: 5-Jr. (two years)



What to know: Knighten provided competition at Indiana's boundary corner position behind All-American selection D'Angelo Ponds. Knighten appeared in just two games this season, playing four snaps against Kennesaw State in Week 2 and 19 snaps vs. Indiana State the following week, according to Pro Football Focus.

Makai Jackson

Position: WR

Class/eligibility next season: Sr. (one year)



What to know: Jackson announced intentions to transfer Sept. 29. He played 54 snaps across the first four games of the season, catching three passes for 15 yards — all in a 73-0 victory over Indiana State on Sept. 12 — before opting to reserve his eligibility and take a redshirt.

Mitch Verstegen

Position: OL

Class/eligibility next season: R-So. (three years)



What to know: A consensus three-star recruit in 2024, Verstegen did not play a regular season snap across two seasons as a reserve offensive lineman at Indiana.

Aden Cannon

Position: DE

Class/eligibility next season: R-Sr. (one year)



What to know: Cannon walked onto the team in the fall of 2022 and did not appear in a regular season game across four years in Bloomington.