'Coach Cam' Camper Impressing Indiana Peers After Nearly Stepping Away From Football

Adam Henry was in his office after practice when he heard a voice.

Henry turned around and saw wide receiver Cam Camper, who’s known around the Indiana football program as ‘Coach Cam’ because he’s always peaking into coaches' offices, eager to learn the intricate details of the offense.

“I thought you left,” Henry, Indiana’s new wide receivers coach, said.

“No, I’m still here,” Camper replied. “Can we watch film?”

Since arriving at Indiana in January, Camper stays at the facility watching film until he’s kicked out, studying ways to improve his game as a receiver. It’s a habit formed at Trinity Valley Community College when Camper’s coach used to check how many hours of film each player watched. And now, his commitment is turned up a notch as he makes the jump to Big Ten football, because not long ago, Camper’s football career was almost over.

Camper was surrounded by Division I talent at Lancaster High School in Texas, a school that has sent five players to the NFL since 2003. But Camper, who stood at 6-foot and 160 pounds during his senior year, wasn’t garnering the same attention.

“When I graduated,” Camper said. “I kind of just shut it down because I didn't have no offers.”

He enrolled in classes at Sam Houston State in Huntsville, Texas, where he joined the football team as a walk-on. But Camper felt undervalued there, filling a role that he described as a ‘special teams dummy.’

He finished out his classes during the fall semester, but left the football team believing his skills were meant for a bigger purpose. But if he were to truly succeed at the college level, Camper knew something had to change. He worked with a trainer for the first time in his life, adding 20 pounds of muscle and growing two inches during the process.

After conversations with his mother and high school coaches, Camper decided to go the junior college route. He knew a few former teammates at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas, where he found an opportunity to rekindle his football career.

“I was like 'man, I'm just trying to play football again,'” Camper said. “So whatever, if they take me, fine, whatever I gotta do."

Over the course of two seasons, Camper hauled in 50 receptions for 858 yards and four touchdowns. Injuries kept him from playing Trinity Valley’s full slate of games, but Camper was back to pursuing his dreams.

“That kind of brought me down a little bit and put me in a dark spot,” Camper said. “But I guess you could say stuff could be much worse. Like at one point I wasn't playing football, so mentally, it made me a little tougher to look at the bright side of things."

Cam Camper runs down the sideline after a reception for Trinity Valley Community College. (Photo courtesy of @JuCoFootballACE on Twitter)

Starting as a high school graduate with no offers, Camper knew it would take hard work to reach his goal of playing Division I football, but he was used to this. His mother was in the Army until he was two years old, and instilled a mindset of all-out effort and discipline.

“She didn't take acting up in school,” Camper said. “It was like straight wall-sits, push-up position if you get in trouble and I didn't want no part of that.”

His mother was all-in as a support system as he strived to reach the next level. She attended every game, telling Camper that if there’s something he wants to do, he’s got to go and get it.

Following two seasons at Trinity Valley, the collegiate offers that Camper long desired finally started rolling in. In July of 2021, he committed to New Mexico, but that didn’t stop the bidding from other schools. Central Florida and Hawaii reached out to Camper, and he received his first Power Five offer from Indiana in November. He de-committed from New Mexico, and less than two months later, he arrived on campus in Bloomington for Indiana’s spring practices in January of 2022.

Now a few weeks into fall camp, his new teammates and coaches haven’t stopped talking about Camper. Indiana coach Tom Allen said Camper brings good length to the receiving corps, and he’s an effective runner after the catch. Allen has also noticed a huge chip on Camper’s shoulder, ready to prove people wrong as a late-bloomer.

“We just love his mindset,” Allen said. “He’s a gym rat kind of kid. He’s always up in the office watching extra film, taking care of his business in the classroom but just loves the game, loves to study … Not every kid is like that.”

As he steps up to the next level of college football, Camper is embracing the opportunity to go head-to-head with Indiana’s veteran All-Big Ten defensive backs Tiawan Mullen and Jaylin Williams during practice. At first, he felt the need to hurry to his spots, but after about a week, he adjusted to the increased speed of the game. Camper learned to be patient, saying he plays fast, but he’s not in a rush.

"It's been fun, actually,” Camper said. “Every day I know I've got to come with it because [Mullen and Williams] are not going to let up. I know where they're trying to be, and they're going to get there after this year.”

Camper has also made a strong impression on Indiana quarterbacks Jack Tuttle and Connor Bazelak.

“I love throwing to him,” Bazelak said. “He's really smooth, a smooth catcher, great soft hands, big target, fast, great separation on the outside and great teammate, great person.”

Camper joins the Hoosiers with two years of eligibility. 247Sports ranked Camper as the No. 1 junior college wide receiver transfer this offseason.

With the loss of leading wideouts Ty Fryfogle and Miles Marshall, there’s plenty of opportunity for playing time among Indiana receivers. D.J. Matthews returns after tearing his ACL last season, former quarterback Donaven McCulley is making the switch to receiver and Emery Simmons transfers in from North Carolina. But overall, the Hoosiers lack significant experience at the position.

Going from an undersized high schooler with zero offers to a 6-foot-2, 201 pound Big Ten receiver, Camper feels more comfortable in his body and he’s ready to be noticed. After hours of grinding away at film study with Henry, Camper’s confidence is at an all-time high.

“I can still run with everybody being at this size,” Camper said. “Everybody can see me now."