Here's What Indiana Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Said During Tuesday Night's Podcast

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. updated his injury status during the Mike & Micah podcast on Tuesday night, and defensive end Ryder Anderson was a special guest, and he had a ton of great stories to share with the audience.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In between rehab and treatment on his separated left shoulder, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. stopped by for a quick chat during Tuesday night's Mike & Micah podcast, live from Yogi's Bar & Grill in Bloomington.

Penix, who separated the AC joint in his shoulder after a hard hit in the Oct. 2 game at Penn State, wasn't able to play in Saturday's 20-15 loss to Michigan State. Indiana coach Tom Allen said Penix is still week-to-week as the Hoosiers head into a primetime showdown on Saturday night with No. 5-ranked Ohio State.

Jack Tuttle started at quarterback against the Spartans and will likely get the call again this week.

"I’m doing good. I feel better and I've been getting a lot of treatment and rehab,'' Penix said from his Bloomington apartment. “I feel a lot better. I’m just making sure I’m attacking that every day. We’ve got a lot of great trainers.

“I mainly spend time with Jacob Laverman. He always give us a plan to go off of every day, and I'm just following that.''

Penix has dealt with injuries throughout his four-year career at Indiana, with two ACL injuries and other ailments. That history still doesn't make it easy sitting out games. Saturday was hard on him, he said

“It was tough just not being able to be out there with my guys,'' he said “Right now it’s a learning experience. I’m trying to lead in other ways. You’ve got to find ways to lead and push guys. That’s what the quarterback role is all about. I’ve got to make sure I play my part.''

Penix said he's still at every practice and all the meetings and is looking forward to getting back out on the field.

“I still attend all the meetings and go out to practice to encourage the guys,'' he said. "We’re still installing stuff, so I need to know what’s going on. I do everything I can to help the guys.''

Penix said it was nice to see true freshman Donaven McCulley see some action at quarterback. He was involved in three plays.

“It just reminds me of myself my freshman year. He works really hard. Everybody sees it. He has a lot of potential.''

McCulley was nervous, of course, seeing his first college action, and Penix said he just tried to keep him calm on the sidelines and share with him what he was seeing. It was a high-pressured way to start, playing in front of a big crowd against an unbeaten top-10 team.

Penix, a Tampa, Fla., native said his first game as a true freshman was a lot easier

“My first game, we played at FIU (Florida International University in Miami) and their stands weren’t as big as our stands. It wasn't loud there, and it was at night so it was almost like I had one more game of high school.

“His nerves were there, but he definitely came in and did his job. I was just trying to encourage him and let him know what I was seeing.''

I teased Penix about wearing a knit winter hat on the sidelines, saying his "Florida kid'' was showing that he was bundled up on a sunny, 60-degree day.

“It was like 55! It was cold.’’ Penix said, rolling his eyes.

Indiana defensive end Ryder Anderson was a guest on the Mike & Mical podcast on Tuesday night. He was at Yogi's Bar & Grill live and told several great stories during his 17-minute interview.

