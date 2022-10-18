Indiana Football Week 8 Depth Chart, Injury Notes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana travels to Rutgers for a Week 8 matchup at Noon ET on Saturday.

The Hoosiers are desperate for a bounce-back game after four consecutive losses followed a 3-0 start. Indiana was within one score heading into the fourth quarter in each of the last three games, but failed to execute down the stretch. Indiana coach Tom Allen said there is frustration from the team after recent games, but he's seen a mature response from players who want to make a change.

"The foundation of who you are gets exposed when things go wrong, and it also gets strengthened I think," Allen said. "So it's an interesting process that you go through when difficulties arise in life and to a team. The very core of who you are, that has to be the foundation that you hold onto. That's your anchor when things are hard and when things are rough and when things are going against you."

The most drastic difference in this week's depth chart comes at defensive end. Heading into last week, redshirt junior Beau Robbins was listed as the starting defensive end, but he's the third string on the depth chart released on Monday. Fifth-year senior James Head Jr. is listed as the starter at defensive end, and redshirt sophomore Myles Jackson stays at second string.

Linebacker Cam Jones will remain out this week, but Allen is hoping to get starting cornerback Jaylin Williams back from a shoulder injury that sidelined him against Michigan and Maryland.

Backup quarterback Jack Tuttle announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Monday, but Allen said that does not change Tuttle's status as a team captain or second-string quarterback behind Connor Bazelak.

"He's been a great leader for us," Allen said. "He's been a great teammate, and I don't expect that to change. He and I are on the same page with that, and I have a lot of love and respect for Jack. Appreciate all he's done for us. He's going to finish out with our team and do everything the right way, as he's always done, and I don't expect anything to change along those lines."

Maryland Terrapins running back Roman Hemby (24) is tackled by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Tiawan Mullen (3) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Here's Indiana's Week 8 depth chart.

OFFENSE

LT

70 Luke Haggard 6-7 305 Sr.+

77 Joshua Sales Jr. 6-6 311 Fr.-R

LG

50 Zach Carpenter 6-5 305 Jr.-R

53 Vinny Fiacable 6-4 308 Fr.-R

C

56 Mike Katic 6-4 310 Jr.-R

62 Cameron Knight 6-3 295 So.-R

55 Caleb Murphy 6-4 295 So.-R

RG

73 Tim Weaver 6-6 313 Jr.-R

67 Kahlil Benson 6-6 313 So.-R

RT

51 Parker Hanna 6-5 302 Sr.+

77 Joshua Sales Jr. 6-6 311 Fr.-R

WR

10 Andison Coby 6-2 175 Jr.

1 Donaven McCulley 6-5 210 So.

18 Javon Swinton 6-2 190 Jr.

WR

7 D.J. Matthews Jr. 5-11 160 Gr.+

0 Emery Simmons 6-1 186 Sr.

TE

88 AJ Barner 6-6 252 Jr.

48 James Bomba 6-6 251 Fr.-R

--or--

84 Aaron Steinfeldt 6-5 246 Fr.-R

WR

6 Cam Camper 6-2 202 Jr.

19 Malachi Holt-Bennett 6-3 188 So.

QB

9 Connor Bazelak 6-3 224 Jr.-R

14 Jack Tuttle 6-4 212 Sr.-R

RB

2 Shaun Shivers 5-7 186 Sr.+

26 Josh Henderson 5-11 215 Sr.

12 Jaylin Lucas 5-9 185 Fr.

DEFENSE

DE

6 James Head Jr. 6-5 257 Sr.+

10 Myles Jackson 6-2 255 So.-R

41 Beau Robbins 6-5 272 Jr.-R

DT

94 Demarcus Elliott 6-3 315 Sr.+

47 JH Tevis 6-4 283 Sr.-R

91 LeDarrius Cox 6-4 320 Jr.-R

DT

50 Sio Nofoagatoto’a 6-3 315 Sr.

51 Patrick Lucas Jr. 6-3 322 Jr.-R

BULL

92 Alfred Bryant 6-2 250 Sr.-R+

0 Dasan McCullough 6-5 230 Fr.

LB

44 Aaron Casey 6-2 225 Sr.-R

8 Jared Casey 6-3 215 Jr.-R

LB

5 Bradley Jennings Jr. 6-1 221 Sr.-R+

43 Matt Hohlt 6-2 222 Fr.-R

HUSKY

21 Noah Pierre 5-11 176 Sr.-R

16 Jordan Grier 6-0 199 So.

CB

23 Jaylin Williams 6-0 185 Sr.+

7 Christopher Keys 6-0 183 So.-R

S

1 Devon Matthews 6-2 206 Sr.+

19 Josh Sanguinetti 6-1 190 Jr.-R

--or--

24 Bryson Bonds 6-1 207 Jr.

S

31 Bryant Fitzgerald 6-0 206 Sr.-R+

17 Jonathan Haynes 5-11 202 Gr.+

CB

3 Tiawan Mullen 5-10 181 Sr.

9 Brylan Lanier 6-1 176 Fr.-R

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

93 Charles Campbell 5-9 170 Sr.-R

80 Chris Freeman 6-2 192 So.-R

KO

80 Chris Freeman 6-2 192 So.-R

93 Charles Campbell 5-9 170 Sr.-R

P

94 James Evans 6-1 218 So.

96 Alejandro Quintero 6-1 195 So.

LS

95 Sean Wracher 6-4 207 Sr.

97 Jake Wellmann 6-1 216 So.-R

H

94 James Evans 6-1 218 So.

96 Alejandro Quintero 6-1 195 So.

KR

12 Jaylin Lucas 5-9 185 Fr.

10 Andison Coby 6-2 175 Jr.

PR

7 D.J. Matthews Jr. 5-11 160 Gr.+

80 Connor Delp 5-10 170 Fr.-R