For Bloomington Native Aaron Steinfeldt, Being Home is an Advantage

Freshman tight end Aaron Steinfeldt had a great multi-sport career at Bloomington North, but now he's ready to focus solely on football right up the road at Indiana.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Most of the recruits in Indiana's freshman class had to make their college choices without the benefit of official visits or even meeting their coaches face-to-face because of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For tight end Aaron Steinfeldt, that really wasn't a problem. As a Bloomington native who was a three-sport standout in high school at nearby Bloomington North, he had already spent enough time on campus and in person with his future coaches to feel very comfortable. He's had many conversations with head coach Tom Allen, offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan and tight ends coach Kevin Wright.

And now with all of his classmates on campus, he's something of a tour guide, helping his fellow newcomers get adjusted to Bloomington after never seeing it on any kind of visits.

Hometown advantage, it helps for sure.

“I have been able to see the campus all this time, so I think I am a step ahead because I am familiar with everything,'' said Steinfeldt, who's 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds already. "I have seen what Indiana is all about behind the scenes and have been able to talk with coach Allen, coach Kevin Wright, and coach Sheridan in person.

"It has been nice being from here because I can see where everything is at, what to eat, what not to eat, and get inside scoop on how to be an Indiana athlete. Before I was a kid who was just playing high school sports in Bloomington, but now I am an Indiana athlete, so I have been shown behind the scenes and how to prepare for the school year. I'm ready.''

Steinfeldt joins a tight end room that is full of experienced players, so his need to deliver on game days isn't critical this season. It's all about learning, all about getting bigger, and all about learning the game.

Peyton Henderson and Matt Bjorson have seen a lot of playing time the past two years, grad transfer Kham Taylor has a year under his belt and AJ Barner saw a lot of time on special teams a year ago.

Steinfeldt has plenty of veterans to learn from.

“The tight ends in our room are just great overall dudes,” Steinfeldt said Thursday when he met with the local media for the first time. “Every single one of them, I've connected with. Guys like AJ (Barner), Matt Bjorson Peyton (Hendershot), Kham (Taylor), they have just done a great job in teaching me the basics, the fundamentals.

"The first couple weeks, I've just been in their ear. I ask them what to do when it comes to plays and information and stuff like that, but like they've brought me along, and they just put me under their wing and hold me accountable for my actions when it comes to things like learning the playbook.”

Indiana's coaches always love multi-sport athletes, and Steinfeldt fits that bill. He was outstanding in all three sports at Bloomington North, football, basketball and baseball. In football, he had 94 career receptions – second in school history – for 1,444 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Always being busy, always wanting to play at a high level, that's been something that has driven him for years. And even though he's focusing on just one sport now, that competitive drive is still there – and will never go away. He still likes to get a run in when he can.

“For me, it’s just a competitive drive,” Steinfeldt said. “In every sport in high school, I tried to do the best I could against the other team, the pitcher, the guy I was matched up against in basketball, whatever it was.

“I've been hooping once every two weeks or so. I’ve been so focused on football, and when school comes back around and there will be pickup games, I might jump in if my body feels right or if I have a free run, or I'll play with my dad in his old-guys league, just to get a nice run in sometimes.

Steinfeldt said he's not big on just sitting around in his spare time, so he's also picked up golf to stay busy, and he plays a lot during the summer. "just trying to be active instead of just sitting in my dorm.”

With basketball and baseball often taking up all of his springs and summers, Steinfeldt is excited about a singular focus. He was a two-time all-state tight end in high school, so the sky is the limit. He's getting a lot out of summer workouts already, and he's already looking forward to next spring as well. It's all football.

“When I commit to football 24/7, my ceiling is pretty high, I think,” Steinfeldt said. “That’s what the coaches here have talked about. Now I can just focus on straight-up football. I can focus on the task at hand, just get bigger, stronger, faster, quicker.

"I’m getting to the point that I can start to see some growth for me, just because I’m just focusing on football and don’t have to worry about travel baseball or AAU tournaments.”

He already has gained strength in the weight room, but he's still a youngster among grown men. But he's learning a lot from the strength coaches and is already making progress.

“There’s so many freaks here,” Steinfeldt said. “I just look around. Marcelino (Ball) and Tim Baldwin, they just look like Greek gods, like Zeus-type physiques. I just look at them, and that’s just hard work and dedication. I want to be at that level.

“We talked about what my body composition is right now,” Steinfeldt said. "They said my weight is pretty perfect for my level and the position I play. It’s just maintaining that weight and cutting body fat. I have to eat a certain amount of calories and protein every day. I just have to be disciplined. I’m here, and I want to be the best version of myself.”