Indiana Gets Commit from Bloomington North TE Aaron Steinfeldt

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's football staff didn't have to travel far to continue adding to its 2021 recruiting class when they got a commitment from talented Bloomington North tight end Aaron Steinfeldt on Friday.

Steinfeldt has always had a soft spot for his hometown school, and with fortunes on the rise with the Hoosiers, Friday's choice was an easy one for him, he said. He had dozens on top offers, but picked the Hoosiers over schools like Virginia, Cincinnati, Washington and  Boise State, among others.  

He is 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds and is the top-ranked tight end in the state of Indiana, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. He's the third Indiana commitment in state, along with No. 5 Cooper Jones of Valparaiso and No, 8 Rodney McGraw from Elkhart Memorial. All three are three-star recruits, according to 247.

Aside from the obvious local connection, Steinfeldt has also become enamored with Indiana's offensive, which involves the tight end a lot. Under offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer last year, Indiana's Peyton Hendershot broke the single-season receiving record for the Hoosiers.

Former tight ends coach Nick Sheridan, who has been actively involved in Steinfeldt's recruiting, was promoted to OC after DeBoer left to become the head coach at Fresno State, but the offense will continue to look very similar under Sheridan.  

Steinfeldt attended both junior day events at Indiana in the offseason and has made an instant connection with new tight ends coach Kevin Wright.  He had 40 catches for 547 yards and five touchdowns last season for Bloomington North and was named Associated Press Class 5A All-Indiana in January. 

