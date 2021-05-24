Indiana Grabs Former Texas A&M WR Camron Buckley Out of Transfer Portal

Indiana has made over its roster a lot this offseason by diving into the transfer portal for standout talent from major football power. The latest is former Texas A&M wide receiver Camron Buckley, who committed to Indiana on Monday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's football team continues to grab top-notch talent out of the NCAA's transfer portal. The school announced on Monday that former Texas A&M wide receiver Camron Buckley is joining the Hoosiers for his final year of eligibility.

Buckey, a former four-star recruit from Cedar Hill, Texas, played in 39 games at Texas A&M, starting four. He had 62 career receptions for 877 yards and four touchdowns. He was injured and missed all of the 2020 season. He graduated from A&M in December.

"Cam has caught a lot of footballs and made a lot of big-time plays in the SEC," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "He brings experience and leadership to the wide receivers room. We're excited about the play-making ability he adds to our offense."

Buckley was a four-star recruit in 2017 and his .8853 ranking in the 247Sports composite rankings would have been the highest in Indiana's 2017 class, just ahead of defensive back Juwan Burgess from Tampa, Fla.

Here's is Buckley's bio from the Texas A&M football website:

2020: Missed the season due to injury. 2019 (JUNIOR): Played in all 13 games, making one start … Got the start in the season-opening win over Texas State … Caught a 20-yard pass at Clemson … Had four catches for 60 yards against Lamar … Made two catches for 22 yards against Auburn … Brought in a 16-yard pass at Ole Miss. 2018 (SOPHOMORE): Appeared in all 13 games, starting three … reeled in 34 receptions for 474 yards and one touchdown … Made three catches for 44 yards, including a 34-yard reception against Northwestern State … caught four passes for a season-high 93 yards against No. 2 Clemson, bringing in the team’s longest reception of the season, a 69-yard grab … hauled in two passes for 28 yards versus ULM …. had four receptions for 41 yards against No. 1 Alabama … led the Aggies with a season-high five receptions for 72 yards against Arkansas … recorded three receptions for 44 yards at South Carolina … hauled in three receptions for 30 yards at Mississippi State … caught two passes for 29 yards against Auburn … had four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown against Ole Miss … caught one pass for 23 yards against No. 25 UAB. 2017 (FRESHMAN): Recorded 17 receptions for 282 yards and three touchdowns … scored a touchdown on his first career reception versus Louisiana … caught two passes for a season-high 88 yards including a 70-yard touchdown against Mississippi State … made a season-high three catches including a touchdown reception against New Mexico.

Here is the official release from Indiana:

