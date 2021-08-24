Former Indiana Running Back Stevie Scott Signed by Denver Broncos

Stevie Scott, fourth all-time in touchdowns scored at Indiana, has been signed by the Denver Broncos after getting cut by the New Orleans Saints last week.

Scott, a Syracuse, N.Y., native who was a three-year starter at Indiana from 2018 through 2020, wasn't chosen in April's 2021 NFL Draft, but he was quickly scooped up by the Saints as an undrafted free agent soon thereafter. He worked out with the Saints all summer, but was one of their first cuts last week. He did not play in the Saints' first preseason game.

Denver signed Scott after running back Adrian Killins' was injured in their second preseason game over the Seattle Seahawks over the weekend., Denver has added more depth to the position group.

Scott is one of just three Hoosiers to score at least 10 rushing touchdowns in three consecutive seasons, and he is No. 4 all-time in touchdowns at Indiana, and No. 9 all-time in rushing yards. Scott was a two-time second-team all-Big Ten selection and one-time honorable mention selection.

Scott grades out well in pass protection, and has always been good at finding the end zone. He doesn't have elite speed, but those tangibles should help him stick somewhere in the NFL. Denver is the next shot.

He will join Melvin Gordon III, Javonte Williams, Mike Boone, Royce Freeman and Damarea Crockett at running back on the Broncos' roster.

The Broncos' website said that Scott will wear No. 32 for Denver.

Like all NFL teams, Denver must trim its roster to 80 players before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and then cut their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 31. Following that, they can add 16 players to their practice squad for the season.

Scott has at least one familiar face in Denver. Former Indiana safety Jamar Johnson was a fifth-round selection of the Broncos back in April.

The Broncos will have their final preseason game on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams. They open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12 on the road against the New York Giants.