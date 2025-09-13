Indiana Obliterates Indiana State: 5 Stats That Say It All
As expected, Indiana made quick work of Indiana State on Friday night in Bloomington, routing the Sycamores 73-0 in a game that, believe it or not, wasn't as close as the final score indicated.
Yeah, I actually mean that.
Indiana received the opening kickoff, marched 66 yards in seven plays, and took a 7-0 lead. That'd be the story of the first half, thanks to a seven-yard touchdown run by quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
For the first half, Indiana would score touchdowns on six of seven actual possessions, while getting a field goal on the other. It was pure domination in every sense of the word, just as most expected it to be.
Here are five numbers that tell the full story of Indiana's Friday night drubbing of Indiana State.
Indiana State 77, Indiana 73
The good news for Indiana State is that on Friday night, the Sycamores put up 77 to Indiana's 73.
The bad news is that Indiana State's total yards reached 77 for the night, while Indiana's point total reached 73. There are a dozen stats we can dig into regarding total yardage on the night, but the most impressive to me is the fact that Indiana State actually completed 11 passes and still managed just 38 yards through the air.
This was domination in the most extreme form.
Fernando Mendoza: 95% Completion Percentage
It's not often you see quarterbacks threaten a perfect game, but Fernando Mendoza did just that for Indiana. Without much pressure all night and large windows to throw into, Mendoza saw 19 of his 20 pass attempts caught by teammates, five of which went for touchdowns.
Younger brother Alberto Mendoza was also able to get a good amount of playing time, completing 6 of 9 pass attempts for another 105 yards and two Hoosiers touchdowns.
First Downs: 33-5
The surprising part of this game is that Indiana State actually finished with five first downs Friday night. Worth noting, however, is that four of those came after Indiana stretched the lead to 66-0 in the fourth quarter.
Omar Cooper, Jr.: 10 Receptions, 207 Yards, and 4 Touchdowns
Omar Cooper, Jr. had hauled in just three catches for 93 yards total in Indiana's first two games, but was the main part of the Hoosiers offense against Indiana State. The Sycamores simply had no answer for Cooper, as he found the end zone from 13, 13, 31, and 58 yards out during his four touchdown receptions.
7 Days Off Before Illinois
Although Friday's game was like watching your kid play Madden on the easiest level, it did serve a purpose for Indiana. The Hoosiers get a small advantage in its big-time meeting with Illinois next week as the Hoosiers get an extra day off to prepare. Illinois also plays a Saturday night game against Western Michigan that will give it 24 fewer hours of preparation.
The countdown flips to the Illinois game, which will seemingly be the biggest ever between the two programs on the football field.