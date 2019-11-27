Hoosier
Maven
Indiana OC Kalen DeBoer a Broyles Award Semifinalist

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer has made the second cut and is a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, which is given to college's football's top assistant coach every year.

DeBoer was hired in January and has led an immediate turnaround to Indiana's offense. The Hoosiers are 7-4, their most wins since 2007, and DeBoer has been a big reason why. 

On a national scale, Indiana is ranked in passing offense (No. 14 at 306.1 yards), time of possession (No. 9), first downs (No. 22), sacks allowed (No. 38) and scoring offense (No. 46 at 31.5 points per game.

The other semifinalists along with DeBoer are:

  • Kevin Steele, Auburn defensive coordinator
  • Phil Snow, Baylor defensive coordinator/safeties
  • Jeff Scott, Clemson co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers
  • Dan Lanning, Georgia defensive coordinator/linebackers
  • Joe Brady, LSU, passing game coordinator/wide receivers
  • Don Brown, Michigan defensive coordinator
  • Kirk Ciarrocca, Minnesota offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
  • Brian Newberry, Navy defensive oordinator/safeties
  • Jeff Hafley, Ohio State co-defensive Coordinator/secondary
  • Alex Grinch, Oklahhoma defensive coordinator/safeties
  • Andy Avalos, Oregon defensive coordinator
  • Rhett Lashlee, SMU offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
  • Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin defensive coordinator
  • Morgan Scalley, Utah defensive coordinator/safeties

What has been most impressive about DeBoer's turnaround is that it he has done it while shuffling back and forth between quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Peyton Ramsey. Because of injuries to Penix, they've split duties, but it hasn't slowed down the Indiana offense. 

Indiana's improvement over last year has been dramatic. They have moved up 86 spots in  time of possession, 84 spots in average yards per pass, 72 spots in average yards per reception, 67 spots in red zone touchdowns, 42 spots in points per game and total touchdowns. 

IU has reached 30 points eight times in 11 games, tied for the second-most in school single-season history (1988, 2007, 2013) behind the 2015 Hoosiers (9).

Five finalists will be selected and invited to travel to Little Rock, Ark., where the 2019 Broyles Award winner will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Marriott Hotel.

