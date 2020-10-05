Indiana Linebackers Embracing 'Wolfpack' Mentality

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — With growth comes growing pains. That's certainly the case for Indiana's defensive unit, which took major strides last season but left some holes to be filled this season.

Too many times last season, Indiana couldn't close out games — a pattern that has seemed to hang over the Hoosiers — and left a good eight win season as exactly that, just good. Holding on to a few more second-half leads could have made it great.

But there were also many times where Indiana's defense stepped up in a big way when it needed to, such as the time a Reese Taylor interception to seal the deal against Maryland, forcing Purdue to a field goal in the second overtime to allow the offense to win the game on the next possession, and stopping Tennessee in the Gator Bowl to give Indiana one last chance to take the lead.

This was a new, and promising, feel to the Hoosiers' defense. And so much more is expected in the 2020 season, with practice going full bore and the season opener getting closer, with Penn State coming to town on Oct. 24.

But it's been a painful start, both literally and figuratively. There have been two substantial injuries already, with senior Husky Marcelino Ball gone for the season with a torn ACL, and defensive back Raheem Layne out for an undetermined amount of time with an undisclosed injury.

Now it's time for others to step up on that side of the ball, and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack is expecting exactly that. There's plenty of proven talent in this group, and Wommack has doled out plenty of praise thus far, especially for the work being done by Indiana's talented and deep defensive line.

Wommack spoke highly of Jerome Johnson, Michael Ziemba, Demarcus Elliott, Sio Nofoagatoto'a, Jonathan King, Jeramy Passmore, James Head Jr. and C.J. Person.

It's also no secret the secondary — especially Taylor, Tiawan Mullen, Jaylin Williams, Jamar Johnson — have gotten a lot of attention as well. But there's one group that is on the rise, and it's on the rise fast, and that's the linebacking unit.

In the spring, Wommack referred to them as a wolfpack. The core of Cam Jones, Micah McFadden, James Miller and Aaron Casey, who were all a part of the same recruiting class, are starting to turn into leaders on this football team. Throw in senior Thomas Allen as well, and there are five solid players in that group.

“We all kind of came in together, young linebackers,” Jones said Friday. “but now we are like leaders of the pack.”

Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Cam Jones (4) returns an interception during the game against UConn at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Bobby Goddin/USA Today Sports

Wommack still believes that the improved leadership and wolfpack mentality holds true today as the team prepares for its 2020 season.

“Gosh, we’ve been talking about that since I got here, about some actual leadership in that room, and I think we’ve finally got it,” Wommack said. “To me, when the going gets tough and the adversity hits, those are the guys that can get us through, and maybe turn the script on some of these close games that we’ve lost over the years.”

With two years under their belt, McFadden, a junior from Tampa, Fla., said he believes things have slowed down and gotten much easier on the field in terms of communication and continuity.

Linebacker James Miller lines up during Indiana's practice on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Indiana Athletics

There's no question the defense was very young last season, but now that they've gained some experience, there's no telling what the limits are this season as they prepare for a first-ever conference only schedule.

"Overall, as a full group, we are getting more guys into that role and being able to communicate loudly and be a leader on the field," McFadden said. "I would say it does not really matter (who's out there) at this point.

"We have five dudes that can really play out there and can all play together. It looks good in that room and we are really getting prepared."

Related Stories: