VIDEO: Michigan's Shea Patterson is Looking Right Past Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Saturday's showdown with Michigan is an absolute sandwich game for Indiana. And it couldn't be a more perfect way to fly under the radar and possibly spring an upset.

Last week, Michigan had to play hated in-state rival Michigan State and next week the Wolverines have their annual showdown with Ohio State, which they are totally focused on because Ohio State has owned that rivalry for years and Michigan wants to change that.

So with that being said, when Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was interviewed after Saturday's 44-10 win over the Spartans, he talked about how great it was to win that rivalry game — AND THEN WENT STRAIGHT TO THE BIG GAME WITH OHIO STATE!

The Wolverines aren't worried about Indiana because they have beaten the Hoosiers 23 times in a row dating back to 1987 and they have won 38 of 39 games dating back to Indiana's Rose Bowl season in 1967,

The Wolverines ALWAYS expect to beat Indiana, and because the IU-Michigan game is stuck between Michigan State and Ohio State this year, it's real easy to see they will be overlooking Indiana.

This quick video interview with Patterson and television reporter Brad Galli, the sports anchor at WXYZ in Detriot, is perfect proof that it's all about Ohio State now for the Wolverines. Watch how quickly Patterson dismisses Indiana at the end of the 1-minute and change video.

Indiana has actually played Michigan tough since Jim Harbaugh has arrived. Both games in Bloomington, in 2015 and 2017, went to overtime, and both games in Ann Arbor were tight into the fourth quarter.

Michigan is a 7-point favorite on Saturday.

Here's the complete interview: