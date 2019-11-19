Hoosier
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

VIDEO: Michigan's Shea Patterson is Looking Right Past Indiana

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Saturday's showdown with Michigan is an absolute sandwich game for Indiana. And it couldn't be a more perfect way to fly under the radar and possibly spring an upset.

Last week, Michigan had to play hated in-state rival Michigan State and next week the Wolverines have their annual showdown with Ohio State, which they are totally focused on because Ohio State has owned that rivalry for years and Michigan wants to change that.

So with that being said, when Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was interviewed after Saturday's 44-10 win over the Spartans, he talked about how great it was to win that rivalry game — AND THEN WENT STRAIGHT TO THE BIG GAME WITH OHIO STATE!

The Wolverines aren't worried about Indiana because they have beaten the Hoosiers 23 times in a row dating back to 1987 and they have won 38 of 39 games dating back to Indiana's Rose Bowl season in 1967,

The Wolverines ALWAYS expect to beat Indiana, and because the IU-Michigan game is stuck between Michigan State and Ohio State this year, it's real easy to see they will be overlooking Indiana.

This quick video interview with Patterson and television reporter Brad Galli, the sports anchor at WXYZ in Detriot, is perfect proof that it's all about Ohio State now for the Wolverines. Watch how quickly Patterson dismisses Indiana at the end of the 1-minute and change video.

Indiana has actually played Michigan tough since Jim Harbaugh has arrived. Both games in Bloomington, in 2015 and 2017, went to overtime, and both games in Ann Arbor were tight into the fourth quarter.

Michigan is a 7-point favorite on Saturday.

Here's the complete interview:

Screenshot 2019-11-19 10.21.46
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (left) is interviewed on WXYZ-TV in Detroit after last Saturday's 44-10 win over in-state rival Michigan State.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking News: 5-Star Dawson Garcia Picks Marquette Over Indiana

Tom Brew
1 0

The 5-star big man from Prior Lake, Minn., had Indiana in his final four schools, but he chose Marquette instead.

Indiana's Allen Named Semifinalist for Coach of Year Award

Tom Brew
1 0

Hoosiers coach Tom Allen has led the team to seven wins so far this season, something that hadn't been accomplished by an Indiana group since 2007.

Big 2nd Half Helps Hoosiers Get 5th Straight Win

Tom Brew
0

Indiana starts the season 5-0 with a big win over Princeton, highlighted by several second-half runs.

Gameday Preview: Princeton (0-3) vs. Indiana (4-0)

Tom Brew
0

The Hoosiers have been cruising through their November schedule, but the talent level will start to increase a touch the next few days, starting Wednesday night with the Princeton Tigers of the Ivy League.

Signature Win All That's Lacking For Hoosiers In Turnaround Season

Tom Brew
0

The Hoosiers are having their best season in a dozen years, but a highly regarded scalp — like No. 12 Michigan's — has eluded them thus far in 2019.

Report Card: High Marks And a Few Duds at Penn State

Tom Brew
1 0

The Hoosiers had a chance to knock off Penn State on the road — something they’ve never done before — but came up a few plays short.

Rapid Reaction: Indiana Battles But Comes Up Short at Penn State

Tom Brew
3 0

Hoosiers rallied late but couldn't over the top, snapping their four-game winning streak in a 34-27 loss.

My Two Cents: No AP Poll for Indiana, But It Won't Be Another 25 Years

Tom Brew
0

Indiana's stay in the AP top-25 only lasted a week because of the loss to Penn State, but they'll be back soon.

Big Ten Football Power Rankings after Week 12

Tom Brew
0

Indiana drops a notch after the loss at Penn State. Is that fair?

Indiana Cruises Past Troy for 4th Straight Win

Tom Brew
0

The Hoosiers play their most complete game of the season on both ends of the floor in an impressive 100-62 win over Troy, and senior Devonte Green returned from injury.