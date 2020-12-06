Indiana Ranked No. 8 in This Week's Associated Press Top-25 Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana moved up two more spots in the Associated Press Top-25 poll on Sunday after its impressive win at Wisconsin.

The Hoosiers are now ranked No. 8 in the country and are 6-1 on the season, with their only loss coming to No. 3 Ohio State in late November.

Indiana is ranked No. 9 this week in the Amway Coaches Poll, moving up two spots after beating Wisconsin 14-6 on Saturday. Wisconsin fell from No. 19 to No. 25 after the loss.

IU is ranked for the seventh consecutive week, which ties a school record. They were most recently ranked for six weeks in 1987.

Last week the Hoosiers were No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 and at No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

This is Indiana's fourth week in the Top 10 in 2020, the most for the program since 1967, when the were ranked for five weeks at the end of the Hoosiers' Rose Bowl season.

The College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday night. Indiana was in the first ranking of the season on Nov. 24, coming in at No. 12, and it was the first time the Hoosiers had ever been listed in the CFP rankings. They were No. 12 last week, too.

Indiana earned a top-10 ranking in the Nov. 8 AP Poll (No. 10), and it was the first time they had been ranked that high since Sept. 22, 1969 (No. 10), and its No. 9 rating from Nov. 15 was its best in the AP Poll since Nov. 27, 1967 (No. 4).

Here is the complete Associated Press Top-25 poll, including records: