Indiana TE Peyton Hendershot Suspended From Team After Arrest

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest over the weekend, the university announced Monday.

Hendershot's suspension from all team activities begins immediately. Head coach Tom Allen "will continue to evaluate the situation pending further developments."

Hendershot, 20, was arrested on multiple charges late Saturday night after an incident at his ex-girlfriend's apartment. He was booked into Monroe County Jail on preliminary charges of felony residential entry and misdemeanors of domestic battery, criminal mischief and criminal conversion. The domestic charge required 24 hours before bond is accepted, which was set at $2,500.

"Indiana University Athletics is aware of the arrest of redshirt sophomore Peyton Hendershot," a department spokesperson said. "IU Athletics will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal and administrative processes, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants."

According to a release from Bloomington Police, Hendershot was arrested after he entered his former girlfriend's apartment without permission. Hendershot took the woman's phone after questioning her faithfulness and subsequently "grabbed her by the neck and shoved her against the wall" when she attempted to retrieve it.

Hendershot threw the phone into the kitchen and left the apartment, the ex-girlfriend said. She then called 911 and Hendershot was arrested at his residence.

The woman said Hendershot was angry when he returned to her apartment after doing laundry earlier in the day, but she was sleeping and did not hear him knocking to let him in.

Hendershot set Indiana's receiving record as a tight end during the 2019 season, recording 52 passes for 622 yards and four touchdowns. He was also named to the All-Big Ten squad.