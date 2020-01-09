HoosierMaven
Breaking: Indiana Promotes Nick Sheridan to Offensive Coordinator

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana has promoted assistant coach Nick Sheridan to offensive coordinator, multiple  sources have told Sports illustrated on Wednesday night.

Sheridan coached tight ends this year for the Hoosiers. Last year he coached quarterbacks, but switched positions when Kalen DeBoer was hired as offensive coordinator. DeBoer’s offense, with plenty of help from a standout crew of assistants, was among the leaders in the Big Ten in several categories this year.

DeBoer left last week after the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl to become the head coach at Fresno State. Indiana Coach Tom Allen said after DeBoer’s hire that he really wanted to promote from within, if possible, to maintain stability with the offense that so many players became so comfortable with this year.

Indiana jumped nearly 50 positions in the national averages for yards and scoring this year under DeBoer. It is expected that Indiana will run the same offense next year, with Sheridan calling the shots. He will likely return to his previous role of quarterbacks coach as well.

It has been rumored that Allen wanted the position filled this week. A formal announcement will likely be made before the week is out.

Indiana had a turnaround season in 2019. The Hoosiers went 8-4 in the regular season, the first time they had won eight games in a year since 1993. They also were ranked in the AP poll for the first time in 25-plus years.

For the turnaround, Allen, who just completed his third year in Indiana, was rewarded with a seven-year $27.3 million contract extension. There was also additional 500,000 made available for his assistant coaches as part of the deal.

Healthier Rob Phinisee Can Make the Difference for Indiana

Tom Brew

Indiana's standout point guard feels like he's almost back to his old self, which is exactly what the Hoosiers need right now.

Meet the opponent: The struggling Northwestern Wildcats

Tom Brew

The Wildcats were down to seven healthy players on Sunday, a victim of graduate transfers and an untimely injury bug.

Joey Brunk: 'What We Have in Locker Room is More Than Enough to Win Games'

Tom Brew

Indiana lost twice last week, and didn't look good in losing, either. But Joey Brunk is confident the players can fix it.

Breaking: Indiana WR Whop Philyor Returning for Senior Year

Tom Brew

Junior Whop Philyor. Indiana's leading receiver during its breakthrough season in 2019, is coming back for one more year because of "unfinished business.

What Archie Miller said on his radio show on Monday.

Tom Brew

It’s a big week for Indiana as it tries to bounce back from consecutive losses.

Hoosiers No Longer Receiving Votes in Polls

Tom Brew

Indiana had been sniffing around the top 25 in both polls for five weeks, but now they didn't receive any votes after two straight losses.

My Two Cents: That Onside Kick Simply Can't Happen

Tom Brew

Indiana watched its 13-point lead disappear in less than a minute in the Gator Bowl, and huge special teams miscues had a lot to do with it.

My Two Cents: January Could Be a Bloodbath For Indiana

Tom Brew

The Big Ten schedule is in full force now, and Indiana looks like its not ready to handle this level of competition.

Rapid Reaction: Indiana Gets Crushed on the Road Again

Tom Brew

Indiana's second Big Ten road game had the same result as the first — a blowout loss. This time it was Maryland, who won on Saturday

GameDay Preview: Indiana (11-2) vs No. 15 Maryland (11-2)

Tom Brew

Indiana heads out on the road as the Big Ten starts resumes, and the Hoosiers might be catching the Terrapins at the right time.