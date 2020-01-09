Breaking: Indiana Promotes Nick Sheridan to Offensive Coordinator

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana has promoted assistant coach Nick Sheridan to offensive coordinator, multiple sources have told Sports illustrated on Wednesday night.

Sheridan coached tight ends this year for the Hoosiers. Last year he coached quarterbacks, but switched positions when Kalen DeBoer was hired as offensive coordinator. DeBoer’s offense, with plenty of help from a standout crew of assistants, was among the leaders in the Big Ten in several categories this year.

DeBoer left last week after the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl to become the head coach at Fresno State. Indiana Coach Tom Allen said after DeBoer’s hire that he really wanted to promote from within, if possible, to maintain stability with the offense that so many players became so comfortable with this year.

Indiana jumped nearly 50 positions in the national averages for yards and scoring this year under DeBoer. It is expected that Indiana will run the same offense next year, with Sheridan calling the shots. He will likely return to his previous role of quarterbacks coach as well.

It has been rumored that Allen wanted the position filled this week. A formal announcement will likely be made before the week is out.

Indiana had a turnaround season in 2019. The Hoosiers went 8-4 in the regular season, the first time they had won eight games in a year since 1993. They also were ranked in the AP poll for the first time in 25-plus years.

For the turnaround, Allen, who just completed his third year in Indiana, was rewarded with a seven-year $27.3 million contract extension. There was also additional 500,000 made available for his assistant coaches as part of the deal.