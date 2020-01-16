Reports: Indiana Shifts Teegardin to Special Teams, Hires Jason Jones to Coach Safeties

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Multiple sources are reporting the Indiana football coach Tom Allen has filled the remaining opening on his coaching staff, moving safeties coach Kasey Teegardin to special teams coordinator and hiring Jason Jones to coach safeties.

Teegardin replaces William Inge, who left at the end of the season to join Kalen BeBoer's staff at Fresno State. DeBoer, Indiana's former offensive coordinator, is now the head coach at Fresno State.

Teegardin has been at Indiana since 2014 and has coached safeties for the past two seasons. He was a defensive graduate assistant for three years and was director of on-campus recruiting in 2017.

He does have special teams coaching experience. Prior to coming to Indiana, he was the special teams coordinator at Valparaiso University.

Jason Jones comes to Indiana from Florida Atlantic, but he has a history with Allen and defensive coordinator Kane Womack because they were all at Ole Miss together. Jones was the co-defensive coordinator and coached defensive backs in a variety of roles from 2012 to 2017. Indiana's Grant Heard was also on that staff.

Jones was on Lane Kiffin's staff at Florida Atlantic last season, coaching cornerbacks.

Prior to his time at Ole Miss, he was at Oklahoma State for five seasons from 2008-12. With the Cowboys he coached the cornerback position.

Jones played his college football at Alabama. He was a two-year starter at defensive back for the Crimson Tide and was part of three bowl teams, an SEC West championship in 1996 and SEC championship in 1999.