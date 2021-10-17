Quarterback Jack Tuttle Attributes Michigan State Loss to Lack of Execution on Offense

The first start of the season for Tuttle wasn't a Homecoming showstopper. He remains humble and said he takes full responsibility for both interceptions and the fumble, but always a team effort, the offense will work to improve their shortcomings.

Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle went 28-for-52 yards versus Michigan State on Oct. 16.

"For the most part, there were some throws that were inaccurate, and that's on me," Tuttle said in a post-game media conference. "I got to keep working on that and fixing that. It's not hard. I just got to set my feet."

Other than the throwing inaccuracies, Tuttle said he was comfortable on the field and prepares for each game like he's the starting quarterback. However, he said he struggled with was some of the pressures Michigan State defense threw on him. He hadn't seen them before.

Coach Tom Allen said he was very disappointed and frustrated over the close game, but the players fought hard, especially the defense who kept Heisman candidate Kenneth Walker III scoreless for only his second game of the season.

"I thought the defense played awesome and did what we asked them to do," Allen said. "We kicked too many field goals in the first half and didn't finish in the fourth quarter."

Allen thought Tuttle did some good things, but admitted he has plenty of things to workshop.

"The one that got him, you know the pick-six, was just a bad read," he said. "It was a mistake, and you can't get those back. They are costly."

Allen added that the rest of the offense needs to block better for their quarterback and even catch better. Making key plays at critical points calls for someone to step up and make the play, he said.

Tuttle threw two interceptions, one a pick-six returned by Cal Holiday for a 30-yard touchdown, and the other interception in the third quarter.

"I take full responsibility for the first one," Tuttle said. "They gave us a pressure. We game planned for that during the week. Knucklehead mistake by my part."

Tuttle also took the heat for the second interception and reinforced his theme of the day - there was no execution.

"I think all of us can do a better job and tighten up including myself," Tuttle said. "If we do that, I think we'll be in a great spot, and this team will keep on elevating and going up, and you guys will see it."

The shining moment on offense was graduate USC transfer Stephen Carr who combined for 96 yards of offense on 27 total touches. He tallied a career-high and game-high eight receptions on eight targets for 43 yards.

In the fourth quarter, Carr was the sole touchdown scorer when he popped into the end zone after rushing for 1 yard. Even with his fourth rushing score of the year and 16th of his career, the strong effort from the running back wouldn't be enough to carry the offense.

The Old Brass Spittoon will leave with Michigan State as Indiana prepares for another tough matchup in Ohio State at home.

"They're hurting," Allen said. "I understand why. I am too. By the look in their eye, I can tell, they're going to stay together."