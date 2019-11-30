Rapid Reaction: Indiana Wins Wild Overtime Thriller 44-41 to Claim Bucket

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Next verse, same as the first. Yes, once again, quarterback Peyton Ramsey saved the Indiana Hoosiers when they needed it the most.

The junior quarterback who lost his starting job at the beginning of the season but has rescued the Hoosiers with several huge performances on the road, threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns to lead Indiana to a 44-41 double-overtime victory over Purdue, winning the Old Oaken Bucket for the first time in three years.

In the first overtime, Peyton Ramsey hit Nick Westbrook for a 14-yard touchdown in the left corner to give Indiana the lead. Westbrook did a good job of getting separation to make the score 38-31.

But Purdue answered on its possession, scoring on fourth down when Aidan O'Connell hit tight end Brycen Hopkins for a 6-yard score. The PAT tied it at 38.

In the second overtime, Indiana forced a fourth-down situation again at the 17-yard line and Purdue elected to kick a field, which kicker J.D. Dellinger converted from 34 yards out to make it 41-38 Purdue, its first lead of the day.

Indiana got a quick first down on its possession to the 15, but after two incompletions, they faced a critical third-and-10 situation. Ramsey found tight end Peyton Hendershot over the middle for 14 yards to the 1-yard line,

Ramsey hurrried up to the line and snuck it in from the 1-yard line for the win.

Ramsey accounted for five touchdowns on the day and Indiana moved to 8-4.

Purdue took Indiana right to the wire, though, thanks to multiple mistakes by the defense and special teams.

One of the most shocking errors on the Indiana side was that senior kicker Logan Justus missed three field goal attempts. He had missed all year prior to Saturday, making 14 kicks in a row. His misses let Purdue get back in the game.

Purdue scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, the second one to freshman wide receiver David Bell from 20 yards out on third down with 2:48 to go. Bell caught it over Indiana freshman Tiawan Mullen who had battled him with great success all day, including the first two passes on the series.

Purdue went for a 2-point conversion, and got it, with quarterback Aidan O'Connell finding a wide open tight end Brysen Hopkins over the middle to tie the game.

Indiana then went three-and-out and after missing three deep throws downfield, but a Peyton Whitehead punt buried Purdue at the 2-yard line on a 55-yard punt.

Purdue went 80 yards after Justus' missed field, scoring on a Zander Horvath touchdown to make it 28-23 with 9:13 to go. The 2-point conversion failed when Indiana's pressure got to O'Connell and he had to dump it off quickly over the middle to Horvath, who bobbled the ball.

