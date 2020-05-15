Linebacker Reakwon Jones Wins LEO Award at Indiana's Virtual Banquet

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana linebacker Reakwon Jones embodies everything that Tom Allen's "Love Each Other'' program stands for, and the fifth-year senior was rewarded for that Thursday night by winning the LEO Award at the football team's virtual banquet Thursday night.

Jones, a linebacker from Panama City, Fla., was a team captain this season and the emotional leader of a team that won eight games for the first time in 26 years. Jones has been through a lot after his family lost their home during Hurricane Michael a few years ago.

"The LEO award is the most prestigious award that we give at Indiana football, because it's the award that embodies the very culture of our program,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said.. "LEO stands for Love Each Other and represents the sacrifice and commitment and love for those around you that makes this program special..

"I'm so proud of Reakwon, and what a story. He's come here and overcome so much adversity, on the field and off the field, and became a captain his senior year and led this football team to a historic turnaround season in 2019 that saw us break through and do things that haven't happened here in many, many years.

"I love his passion for the game, his passion for his teammates, his passion for his family, and the love that goes along with it. I know that our team has absolutely returned that love to him because they know it's genuine and from the heart. I have total respect for Raekwon Jones and for the man that he's become. Congratulation, Raekwon, you deserve it. LEO.''

Jones was also a part of the MVP Award, which was given to the entire senior class for their part in the program's turnaround. Indiana reached unprecedented heights in 2019, winning eight regular-season games for only the fourth time ever, and winning five Big Ten games for only the third time ever. The team was also nationally ranked for the first time in 25 years.

Wide receiver Whop Philyor was named the offensive players of the year and linebacker Micah McFadden won the defensive player of year award. Both were high school teammates at Tampa (Fla.) Plant high school and are back for the 2020 season.

Here is a list of the Hoosiers 2019 award winners: