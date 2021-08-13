Indiana Running Back Sampson James Announces Transfer to Purdue Football

After entering the transfer portal on Wednesday, Indiana running back Sampson James announced his commitment to Purdue. The former four-star recruit has rushed for 371 yards in 16 games during his college career.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Just two days after entering the transfer portal, Indiana running back Sampson James announced his next destination.

James committed to the Purdue football program on Friday after spending the last two seasons with the Hoosiers. He recorded just 371 yards in 16 games while scoring three touchdowns.

"Boiler nation, excited to become a part of something special in West Lafayette," James' social media announcement said. "Let's work."

James had a breakout performance in the Old Oaken Bucket Game in 2019. He recorded 22 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown in Indiana's 44-41 victory at Ross-Ade Stadium.

A former four-star recruit from Avon High School in Indiana, James originally committed to play for Ohio State before switching to Indiana. James also entered the transfer portal before the 2020 season but eventually decided to return to the program.

After entering the portal Wednesday, it was clear that James would not return to the Hoosiers. After taking a back seat to veteran running back Stevie Scott III in his first two seasons, he entered 2021 surrounded by a competitive group.

James was set to compete for playing time with sophomore Tim Baldwin Jr. and USC graduate transfer Stephen Carr, a former five-star recruit.

He became the second Indiana player to commit to Purdue since last season. James joins defensive tackle Damarjhe Lewis, who committed to the team back in May.

