Indiana's Stevie Scott on Doak Walker Award Watch List

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the second straight year, Indiana running back Stevie Scott is on the preseason watch list for the  Doak Walker Award, which is given out annually to the best running back in college football.

Scott, a junior from Syracuse, N.Y., is just 18 yards shy of reaching 2,000 rushing yards in his Indiana career, something only 13 Hoosiers have done. After just two seasons, he shares eighth in program history with 20 rushing touchdowns, is tied for 10th with nine 100-yard games and shares 11th with 22 total touchdowns.  

A second-team All-Big Ten selection a year ago, Scott finished fourth in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (76.8), fifth in carries (178), tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (10), tied for sixth in total TDs (11) and 10th in all-purpose yardage per game (96.0) despite missing the final two games due to injury.

Scott is the second Hoosier to be named to a watch list this week. Sophomore cornerback Tiawan Mullen is a nominee for the Chuck Badnarik award, which goes to the best defensive player in the country.

Ten semifinalists will be selected in October and then there finalists will be announced in November. The award will be announced live in December at The Home Depot College Football Awards show. 

The award is named for SMU's three-time All-America running back Doak Walker.  The Doak Walker Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org and @NCFAA on Twitter to learn more about the association. 

Here is the entire 2020 preseason watch list calendar:

  • Monday July 13: Chuck Bednarik Award 
  • Tuesday July 14: Davey O'Brien Award 
  • Wednesday July 15: Doak Walker Award 
  • Thursday July 16: Biletnikoff Award 
  • Friday July 17: Mackey Award
  • Monday July 20: Jim Thorpe Award
  • Tuesday July 21: Outland Trophy & Nagurski Award
  • Wednesday July 22: Groza Award & Ray Guy Award
  • Thursday July 23: Hornung Award & Wuerffel Trophy
  • Friday July 24: Maxwell Award

  MULLEN ON WATCH LIST: Sophomore cornerback Tiawan Mullen is on the preseason watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Awards, which goes to the best defensive player in college football each season.
  START SEASON ON TIME?: Indiana football coach Tom Allen is still believing that the 2020 college football season is going to start on time.
  TOM BREW COLUMN: If it's important to get the biggest games in during this shortened season, how about playing the Indiana-Purdue game first?
