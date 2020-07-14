HoosiersNow
Indiana Cornerback Tiawan Mullen on Bednarik Watch List

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana sophomore cornerback Tiawan Mullen is on the first  watch list for the 26th annual Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football. Mullen is one of just 11 sophomores who made the list.

Mullen became an instant sensation at Indiana last year, racing up the depth chart quickly. He impact was obvious and his play all season helped him earn Freshman All-American honors by The Athletic and a first-team True Freshman All-American nod by 247Sports in 2019. He also made the second-team on Pro Football Focus' All-Freshman Team list.


An honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection, Mullen led the conference, finished second among freshmen nationally and tied for 11th in the country with 13 pass breakups. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries (T-4th in the Big Ten, T-27th nationally)

Mullen, Indiana's Defensive Newcomer of the Year n 2019, added 29 tackles, 3.5 for loss, in 13 games (8 starts). Mullen broke up four passes at No. 25 Michigan State and in the regular-season finale victory at Purdue. He also posted career-highs with eight stops, six solos and 2.5 tackles for loss, with one fumble recovery and one forced fumble against the Boilermakers.


The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995 and is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at the University of Pennsylvania and with the Philadelphia Eagles. Bednarik is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of '69 and the NFL Hall of Fame's Class of '67.

Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced on Nov. 3, and the three finalists will be unveiled Nov. 23. The winner of the 2020 Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 10. 

The members of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) are unveiling their preseason watch lists over a 12-day period this month. Seventeen of the association's 25 awards select a preseason watch list and the NCFAA has spearheaded a coordinated effort to promote each award's preseason candidates.

