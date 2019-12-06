Tom Allen Agrees to 7-Year, $27.3 Million Contract With Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Tom Allen, the winningest football coach through three years in Indiana history, was rewarded for his ability to turn around the Hoosiers' program when he agreed to terms on a new 7-year, $27.3 contract on Friday.

The new deal replaced Allen's original contract signed three years ago that paid him $1.7 per year. The new deal is worth $3.9 million per season, and runs through the end of the 2026 regular season.

"When I hired Tom to be our head football coach, I said I was doing so because he is a leader of men who is demanding without being demeaning, and a proven, successful coach on a national scale with deep Indiana ties who cares about his players, and they care back," Indiana athletic director Fred Glass said in a release from the school.

"In his three seasons, he has proven to be all of that and more, which is why I believe the future of Indiana Football is in great hands. I thank Tom and his team for their transparent, good-faith approach to these conversations, as well as President (Michael) McRobbie, without whose counsel and support this would not have been possible.”

The first three years are fully guaranteed, with the last four guaranteed at 50 percent for now. A year will be added to the contract every time Indiana qualifies for a bowl game. The contract is still being finalized, so it wasn't released. Standard bonuses will likely be included as well.

Allen led the Hoosiers to an 8-4 record this season, only the eighth time in school history that the team had won as many as eight games. A ninth win is still possible in the bowl game, which will be announced on Sunday. Only two Indiana teams (1945 and 1967) have won nine games.

"I am humbled and thankful that President McRobbie and Mr. Glass continue to believe in our staff and the winning culture that we are creating," Allen said. "I love our staff and appreciate their tireless efforts as we continue to build this program into a winner, the right way.

"Thank you to Indiana University, our fans, the Bloomington community and all of Hoosier Nation for their support. I am so appreciative of the young men who represent IU in such a first-class manner. We have a tremendous group of players, I am proud to be their head coach, and I am 100-percent committed to their success on the field, in the classroom and in life.’'

Allen is a New Castle native who was a successful high school coach in both Florida and Indiana before joining the college ranks. He was a defensive coordinator at the University of South Florida before he was hired for the same position at Indiana in 2016. At the end of the 2016 season, coach Kevin Wilson was fired and Allen was promoted to head coach.

"It's no secret Indiana University is a special place to me,'' Allen said. "I was born a Hoosier, raised a Hoosier and I am thrilled with the opportunity to remain a Hoosier for a long, long time to come."

Indiana has a woeful football history, losing more games than any school in college football history. Allen has worked tirelessly to change the culture, and so far it's been working.

This year was a breakthrough season, the first winning season in 12 years, the first time an Indiana team was ranked in 26 years, and the first time Indiana had beaten Nebraska in 60 years. Allen's team also beat Purdue last weekend to reclaim the Old Oaken Bucket.