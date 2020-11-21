LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 3 Ohio State in Real Time From the Press Box

The battle for supremacy takes place at Ohio Stadium on Saturday when unbeatens Indiana and Ohio State get together for the first time as to-10 teams. Follow our LIVE BLOG throughout the game for the latest news and opinions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's finally here, game time between No. 9 Indiana and No. 3 Ohio in a battle of unbeatens here at the Horseshoe.

Indiana is 4-0 and off to its best start in decades. Ohio State, the defending Big Ten champions, is 3-0 and a three-touchdown favorite heading into the game.

Follow this LIVE BLOG throughout the game to get all your latest news and opinions live from the press box. Keep refreshing to get the latest updates.

MY TWO CENTS: Indiana has been very good at converting turnovers into points all season. They've scored 51 points that way this year. So they might really regret forcing two interceptions there and then not being able to do anything with it. Indiana's passing game just seems to be a click off right now.

12:45 p.m. ET: The Hoosiers get their second interception of the quarter on a batted ball that wound up in the hands of defensive tackle Jerome Johnson after getting his by at least four people. That's huge. Creating turnovers is the key to this game for the Hoosiers, now the offense needs to convert. ... Doesn't happen. A three-and-out for the Hoosiers, and forced to punt.

12:41 p.m. ET: Hoosiers get one first down on a 15-yard Penix-to-Fryfogle pass play, but then go nowhere and have to punt. Ohio State takes over on their own 18.

12:33 p.m. ET: Nice response from Indiana's defense in a critical spot. Got some help from a holding penalty, but they held OSU to a three-and-out. After the punt, Indiana gets the ball back at its own 20-yard line. Still 7-0 Buckeyes.

12:27 p.m. ET: Indiana went for it on fourth down, needing just 2 yards from the Ohio State 36-yard line. Penix found Fryfogle wide open on a crossing route, but he dropped the ball and Ohio State takes over on downs. First memorable drop of the season for Fryfogle, who's been playing lights out the past couple of weeks.

12:24 p.m. ET: On Ohio State's first play, Fields throws a bad interception downfield and it was picked off by safety Jamar Johnson, who was sitting on the route over the middle. That's Fields' first interception all year. That's 11 picks now for the Indiana defense, which is No. 1 in the Big Ten.

12:19 p.m. ET: On third-and-2, Indiana center Harry Crider snapped the ball over Penix's head. He chased it down and fell on it for a 16-yard loss, but the Hoosiers are buried deep, and forced to punt from the 10.

12:12 p.m. ET: Ohio State strikes quickly, with Justin Fields finding Garrett Wilson over the middle for a 65-yard gain. Then, on the next play, he finds Wilson for a score from 10 yards out. That was too fast, and too easy. The kick is good and Ohio State grabs the early lead with two plays in just 33 seconds. Here's an amazing stat on Fields. So far this season, he is a perfect 21-for-21 on first-quarter pass attempts. OHIO STATE 7, INDIANA 0.

12:05 p.m. ET: Touchback on the kickoff. Indiana will start on the 25-yard line. On second down, Indiana QB Michael Penix connects with Ty Fryfogle for 19 yards. First down, Indiana. Penix is sacked on third-and-10 though, on a corner blitz, and Indiana is forced to punt. Ohio State will take over at the 25-yard line. Just one positive play there for the Indiana offense.

Noon ET: The coin toss honored the U.S. military. Indiana's Harry Crider made the call, but Indiana lost the toss. Ohio State has deferred, so Indiana will get the ball first and Ohio State will defend the south goal. That means Indiana will be going left-to-right on your Twitter feed or Facebook timeline.

11:45 a.m. ET: It's an honor to actually be here today considering the recent COVID-19 outbreaks. There is a stay-at-home order in Columbus now, and that started on Wednesday. So that means there are literally ZERO people in the stands here at Ohio Stadium. Parents have been allowed to come earlier in the season, but not now. Just a lot of cardboard cutouts. I feel bad for all the Indiana football parents who can't be here.

Inactives for Indiana

11:30 a.m. ET: It looks like guard Mike Katic is active and ready to go for Indiana. He missed two games with an injury suffered in practice prior to the Michigan game on Nov. 7.

Starting left tackle Caleb Jones is still out. He's missing his second straight game and Luke Haggard will start for him.

Here are Indiana’s inactive list for this afternoon’s game at Ohio State:

LB Thomas Allen

DB Marcelino Ball

OL Kahlil Benson

WR Da’Shaun Brown

DL Alfred Bryant

TE Sam Daugstrup

TE Turon Ivy Jr.

OL Caleb Jones

DB Raheem Layne

DB Samuel Slusher

WR Rashawn Williams

WR Cam Wilson

LB Ty Wise

Series History

All-time: Ohio State leads, 75-12-5

First Meeting: Nov. 23, 1901 ... Indiana won, 18-6

Last Meeting: Sept. 14, 2019 ... Ohio State won, 51-10

Consecutive Wins: Ohio State, 24 games



Recent results

2019: Ohio State - 51, Indiana - 10

2018: Ohio State - 49, Indiana - 26

2017: Ohio State - 49, Indiana - 21

2016: Ohio State - 38, Indiana - 17

2015: Ohio State - 34, Indiana - 27



The Buckeyes have won 24 consecutive games in the series (1991-2019) and haven't lost to Indiana since 1988. The teams have played to a tie on five occasions, including most recently in 1990, a 27-27 final score.



Indiana has only been ranked for three previous games against Ohio State, and never higher than 15th. This is the first time Indiana has ever faced Ohio State as a top-10-ranked team, and the first time the Hoosiers have ever been a part of a regular-season game between two top-10-ranked teams.

How to watch the game

