Breaking: Indiana WR Whop Philyor Returning for Senior Year

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Junior wide receiver Whop Philyor, Indiana's best player during the Hoosiers' breakthrough season in 2019, announced late Monday that he is returning for his senior season.

By returning for the 2020 season, it's very possible that Philyor could leave Bloomington next year as the school's all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards.

Citing "unfinished business that needs to be handled,'' the Tampa, Fla., native tweeted out his decision at 9:40 p.m. on Monday in a graphic. It said:

HOOSIER NATION: First and foremost, I'd like to thank God for this amazing opportunity. Through the ups and downs, I'd like to give a special thanks to my mom, coaches and teammates. Without these people I wouldn't have accomplished anything so, I thank you all. Through every (loss) came a big triumph! Isaiah 26:3-4, You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you. Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord, the Lord himself, is the Rock eternal. Thank you, everyone who has believed in me and supported me this season. It has been an amazing journey! I feel blessed and successful beyond measure. Knowing that we have some unfinished business that needs to be handled has caused me to search deep within myself. After praying, talking to my family and coaches, I will be returning for my senior year at IU. We have some things that need to be accomplished and I would love to be a part of it. I cannot wait to get back to work with my brothers for the upcoming season. Go Hoosiers!

Philyor, the colorful and engaging wideout from Tampa who is one of 25 recruits from Florida on the Indiana roster, led the Hoosiers with 70 catches for 1,002 yards in 2019 despite missing a game and change with a concussion in November. He helped the Hoosiers go 8-4 in the regular season and qualify for a bowl game for the first time in his career. Indiana lost to Tennessee 23-22 in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Indiana loses wide receivers Nick Westbrook and Donovan Hale to graduation, but with Philyor returning, their top three receivers will all be back, including sophomore tight end Peyton Hendershot (52 catches for 622 yards) and sophmore wideout Ty Fryfogle (45 for 604.) Indiana also has two emerging freshmen in Miles Marshall and David Ellis, and its top recruit this year was also a wide receiver, 4-star all-state standout Rashawn Williams of King High School in Detroit.

A similar season or better in 2020 could make Philyor Indiana's all-time leading receiver. He is 66 catches behind James Hardy, and 1,169 yards behind him. For his career, he has 126 catches for 1,572 yards, and that includes missing half of his sophomore year with an injury.

Philyor had two double-digit receiving games in 2019 and now has five for his career, both school records. He had 14 catches against Michigan State on Sept. 28 and 14 more in the win at Nebraska on Oct. 26, the first time Indiana had won in Lincoln in 60 years.

Philyor played at Plant High School in Tampa, along with Indiana teammates Micah McFadden, Thomas Allen and Juwan Burgess. All four will be back at Indiana in 2020.