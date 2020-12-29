How Several Opt-Outs, Injuries Will Affect Ole Miss Against Indiana

Many of Lane Kiffin's best players on the Ole Miss offense aren't going to be available to him against Indiana in the Outback Bowl, and that's a problem for the Rebels.

By NATE GABLER

OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss offense has been among the best in the country for much of 2020. But when the Rebels take the field against Indiana in the Outback Bowl, it’s hard to really know what to expect from a depleted unit.

Every year, teams around the nation are hit with a spell of opt-outs around bowl season. It seems like Ole Miss has been hit by that opt-out bug more than usual, however it’s not just players opting out – they’re going to be missing a handful of players to injury and COVID-19 issues as well.

The Rebels are simply going to have a numbers issue on Saturday.

"We haven't talked about not playing (the game)," Kiffin said. "We just want to be a part of a bowl game after this long of not being in one. We've not even discussed that. I don't even know what our (COVID-19) numbers are because we're just going.

“We're kind of running out of players here, which is not ideal when you're a tempo offense… but it is what it is."

So which Ole Miss players aren’t going to be active? It’s many of the top names.

Receiver Elijah Moore, a First Team All-American who leads the nation in both receptions per game (10.8) and receiving yards per game (149.1), opted out of the remainder of the season before Ole Miss’ last regular season game. As did tight end Kenny Yeboah, who ranked 4th nationally among tight ends in receiving per game.

Ole Miss only played one game without both Moore and Yeboah all season – the regular season finale against LSU. They lost that game while quarterback Matt Corral threw five interceptions.

"That's just where we are," Kiffin said. "We're recruiting our own players to play in a bowl game that they've never played in. It is what it is."

Unfortunately for Ole Miss, that’s not it.

Leading rusher Jerrion Ealy, a five-star recruit in 2019 and a First Team All-SEC player as a true sophomore this season, hasn’t practiced since an injury against LSU. The Rebels’ second leading receiver (behind Moore) is Braylon Sanders, who has his own injury issues and is questionable against Indiana.

Oh yeah, then there’s the whole COVID-19 thing. Kiffin would not comment on specific players or the number of players who will miss the game because of COVID-19, but said most of the issues are on offense.

You can get the picture – pretty much any major contributing skill player on this Ole Miss offense is either not playing or questionable for the Outback Bowl.

Quarterback Matt Corral, who finished third in the SEC in QBR and second in both completion percentage and yards per attempt, seems ready to go against Indiana. But everything around Corral seems to be in flux. The Outback Bowl against a very solid Indiana defense, will be a true test of Corral’s growth and Kiffin’s ability to adjust without much of his top offensive talent.

Nate Gabler covers Ole Miss for the FanNation network on Sports Illustrated.