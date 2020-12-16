Introducing Indiana Football's 2021 Class

Indiana has the No. 58-ranked 2021 recruiting class in the nation and 12th in the Big Ten.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Wednesday marked signing day for Indiana football's 2021 class, and the Hoosiers had all 14 players make it official.

Indiana has the No. 58-ranked 2021 recruiting class in the nation and 12th in the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers have three 4-stars and nine 3-stars, and this class is filled with talent.

Below is the complete list of the newest signees for Indiana football.

Donaven McCulley, quarterback (4-star)

6-5, 195 — Indianapolis, Ind.

Jaquez Smith, wide receiver (4-star)

6-1, 190 — Westlake, Ga.

Joshua Sales, offensive tackle (3-star)

6-6, 285 — Brownsburg, Ind.

Maurice Freeman, safety (3-star)

6-0, 190 — Chesapeake, Va.

Jordan Grier, cornerback (3-star)

6-0, 190 — Ellenwood, Ga.

Larry Smith, safety (3-star)

5-10, 170 — Orange Park, Fla.

Trenten Howland, running back (3-star)

6-2, 218 — Joliet, Ill.

David Holloman, running back (3-star)

5-11, 200 — Auburn Hills, Mich.

Aaron Steinfeldt, tight end (3-star)

6-5, 218 — Bloomington, Ind.

WR Jordyn Williams (3-star)

6-1, 182 —Albany, Ga.

Vinny Fiacable, offensive guard (3-star)

6-4, 300 — Fort Wayne, Ind.

James Evans, punter (3-star)

6-1, 207 — Auckland, New Zealand

Cooper Jones, defensive end (3-star)

6-6, 245 — Valparaiso, Ind.