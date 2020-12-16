Introducing Indiana Football's 2021 Class
Indiana has the No. 58-ranked 2021 recruiting class in the nation and 12th in the Big Ten.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Wednesday marked signing day for Indiana football's 2021 class, and the Hoosiers had all 14 players make it official.
The Hoosiers have three 4-stars and nine 3-stars, and this class is filled with talent.
Below is the complete list of the newest signees for Indiana football.
- Donaven McCulley, quarterback (4-star)
- 6-5, 195 — Indianapolis, Ind.
- Jaquez Smith, wide receiver (4-star)
- 6-1, 190 — Westlake, Ga.
- Joshua Sales, offensive tackle (3-star)
- 6-6, 285 — Brownsburg, Ind.
- Maurice Freeman, safety (3-star)
- 6-0, 190 — Chesapeake, Va.
- Jordan Grier, cornerback (3-star)
- 6-0, 190 — Ellenwood, Ga.
- Larry Smith, safety (3-star)
- 5-10, 170 — Orange Park, Fla.
- Trenten Howland, running back (3-star)
- 6-2, 218 — Joliet, Ill.
- David Holloman, running back (3-star)
- 5-11, 200 — Auburn Hills, Mich.
- Aaron Steinfeldt, tight end (3-star)
- 6-5, 218 — Bloomington, Ind.
- WR Jordyn Williams (3-star)
- 6-1, 182 —Albany, Ga.
- Vinny Fiacable, offensive guard (3-star)
- 6-4, 300 — Fort Wayne, Ind.
- James Evans, punter (3-star)
- 6-1, 207 — Auckland, New Zealand
- Cooper Jones, defensive end (3-star)
- 6-6, 245 — Valparaiso, Ind.
- D.J. Matthews, wide receiver (transfer, 4-star)
- 5-11, 160 — Jacksonville, Fla.