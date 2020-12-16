HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Introducing Indiana Football's 2021 Class

Indiana has the No. 58-ranked 2021 recruiting class in the nation and 12th in the Big Ten.
Author:
Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Wednesday marked signing day for Indiana football's 2021 class, and the Hoosiers had all 14 players make it official.

The Hoosiers have three 4-stars and nine 3-stars, and this class is filled with talent.

Below is the complete list of the newest signees for Indiana football.

  • Donaven McCulley, quarterback (4-star)
  • 6-5, 195 — Indianapolis, Ind.
  • Jaquez Smith, wide receiver (4-star)
  • 6-1, 190 — Westlake, Ga.
  • Joshua Sales, offensive tackle (3-star)
  • 6-6, 285 — Brownsburg, Ind.
  • Maurice Freeman, safety (3-star)
  • 6-0, 190 — Chesapeake, Va.
  • Jordan Grier, cornerback (3-star)
  • 6-0, 190 — Ellenwood, Ga.
  • Larry Smith, safety (3-star)
  • 5-10, 170 — Orange Park, Fla.
  • Trenten Howland, running back (3-star)
  • 6-2, 218 — Joliet, Ill.
  • David Holloman, running back (3-star)
  • 5-11, 200 — Auburn Hills, Mich.
  • Aaron Steinfeldt, tight end (3-star)
  • 6-5, 218 — Bloomington, Ind.
  • WR Jordyn Williams (3-star)
  • 6-1, 182 —Albany, Ga.
  • Vinny Fiacable, offensive guard (3-star)
  • 6-4, 300 — Fort Wayne, Ind.
  • James Evans, punter (3-star)
  • 6-1, 207 — Auckland, New Zealand
  • Cooper Jones, defensive end (3-star)
  • 6-6, 245 — Valparaiso, Ind.
  • D.J. Matthews, wide receiver (transfer, 4-star)
  • 5-11, 160 — Jacksonville, Fla.

