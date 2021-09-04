No. 18 Iowa Jumps On No. 17 Indiana, Rolls to Easy 34-6 Win

Iowa's ball-hawking defense forced three turnovers and cornerback Riley Moss returned two Michael Penix Jr. interceptions for touchdowns as the Hawkeyes rolled to an easy 34-6 Big Ten win over Indiana.

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The message was clear literally from the opening coin flip. Playing before a stadium full of fans at Kinnick Stadium for the first time in 650 days, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and his Hawkeyes wanted to place immediate pressure on an unsure Indiana team that was ranked in the preseason for the first time since 1969.

Iowa won the toss and elected to take the ball instead of deferring. They scored a touchdown on a 56-yard run by Tyler Goodson and then cornerback Riley Moss intercepted a Michael Penix Jr. pass returned it 30 yards for a score. Iowa led 14-0 just 2 minutes and 15 seconds into the game.

The Hawkeyes never let up and rolled to an easy 34-6 victory on Saturday, opening the Big Ten season with a huge crossover win against an Indiana team that went 6-2 a year ago and had lofty aspirations coming into the game.

With that fast start, this outcome was never in doubt. Iowa never took their collective cleats off Indiana's throat. Beating another ranked team inside Kinnick is nothing new. Iowa beat No. 8 Minnesota in 2019, No. 6 Ohio State in 2017 and No. 3 Michigan in 2016.

It was a rough day for Penix, who has rehabbed a November ACL injury diligently to be ready for the opener. He was harassed constantly by Iowa's veteran defense and threw three interceptions for the first time in his career. He had only four total interceptions in each of the previous two season, and had just eight interceptions in 414 career attempts.

Penix finished the game with just 14 completions in 31 attempts for 156 yards. He was replaced by Jack Tuttle midway through the fourth quarter.

Iowa went ahead 21-3 on a Spencer Petras 9-yard run and Moss picked off another Penix pass and returned it 55 yards for another score. The Hawkeyes added a field goal on the final play of the half to take a 31-3 lead to the locker room.

Indiana moved the ball on a few drives in the second half, but each drive was stalled either by penalties or missed connections on passes. They added just one more field goal from Charles Campbell. Indiana's offense hadn't been held to single digits since a 17-9 loss to Michigan State in 2017.

Petras, starting his second season as Iowa's starting quarterback was just 13-for-27 passing for 145 yards for Iowa. Goodson had 99 yards rushing on 19 carries.

Iowa travels to No. 8 Iowa State next week. Indiana will be home against Idaho.