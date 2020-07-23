HoosiersNow
Class Of 2021 Cornerback Jordan Grier Commits To Indiana

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Class of 2021 cornerback Jordan Grier officially committed to Indiana on Thursday night.

Grier made the announcement via his Twitter page, tweeting out “what’s understood, don’t gotta be explained… #LEO.”

The 6-foot, 182-pound cornerback out of Ellenwood, Georgia, had 23 offers to play Division I football. He narrowed down his list to East Carolina and Indiana last week, and he decided to choose the Hoosiers.

Indiana was one of four Power Five schools interested in Grier. The others were Kansas, Kansas State and Pittsburgh.

Indiana safeties coach Jason Jones was the primary recruiter.

During his junior season at Ceder Grove High School last year, Grier finished with 56 tackles as his team went 13-2. He also had four interceptions which he returned for touchdowns. Grier also returned kicks, so his athleticism and versatility is a strong part of his game.

With Grier’s commitment, that puts Indiana up to 11 players in the class of 2021. Grier joins Donaven McCulley, Cooper Jones, Larry Smith, Trenten Howland, David Holloman, Aaron Steinfeldt, Aubrey Burks, Jordyn Williams, Vinny Fiacable and James Evans.

Indiana’s 2021 recruiting class was ranked 67th in the nation before Grier’s commitment.

