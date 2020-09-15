SI.com
NFL Hoosiers Week 1: Jordan Howard Finds Endzone, Nick Westbrook Moved to Active Roster

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Seven former Hoosiers took the field this weekend as the NFL kicked off its season.

Jordan Howard was the only one who found his way into the endzone. Howard, who is now in his first season with the Miami Dolphins, scored his team's only touchdown of the game in a 21-11 loss to the New England Patriots.

Despite the touchdown, Howard didn't get much going on the ground. Throughout the game, he had eight carries for only seven yards. He shared touches in the backfield with Myles Gaskin and Matt Breida.

"They are going to use all of us to the best of our abilities and what we do best," Howard said of the Dolphins' rushing attack.

The Dolphins will look to get their first win of the season next week when they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m. eastern.

Some positive news came out Monday night as the Tennessee Titans elevated Nick Westbrook from the practice squad to the active roster prior to kickoff against the Denver Broncos.

Westbrook went undrafted this year after a five-year career with Indiana. He was then signed by the Titans, eventually cut from the 53-man roster, then signed to the practice squad and finally was elevated last night.

Although Westbrook didn't enter the game on Monday night, it's promising that he keeps working his way into spots where he could potentially get an opportunity.

Other Hoosiers in the pros in week 1

  • Rodger Saffold, Tennessee Titans: Saffold started at guard for the Titans on Monday night against the Broncos. The offensive line only allowed one sack on quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and the Titans won a close game 16-14. They'll host the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday.
  • Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers: It was unknown if Coleman would see much action in the home-opener. He has sickle-cell disease, and the air quality in California after the fires made it a concern for him to take the field. But Coleman did end up playing, but only had four carries for 18 yards. The Niners lost a close battle to the Arizona Cardinals, 24-20, and will look to regroup next week against the New York Jets.
  • Dan Feeney, Los Angeles Chargers: Feeney started on Sunday and helped protect QB Tyrod Taylor as the Charger offensive line allowed zero sacks against the Bengals. The Chargers won 16-13 and will play the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday.
  • Brandon Knight, Dallas Cowboys: Knight didn't see any action in the Cowboys' home opener, and his team took a tough loss to the Los Angeles Rams, 20-17. They will look to regroup next week against the Atlanta Falcons.
  • Wes Martin, Washington Football Team: In one of the more surprising games of the week, Martin helped the Washington Football Team erase a 17-point deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17. Washington allowed three sacks on the day, but they got the win and will look to carry that momentum next week against the Arizona Cardinals.
  • Jason Spriggs, Chicago Bears: Spriggs was also a part of an exciting comeback. The Bears came back from down 17 in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions to win 27-23. Their offensive line only allowed one sack, and the Bears will take on the New York Giants next week.
  • Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers: In a high-scoring affair on Sunday, Thomas caught two passes for 16 yards as the Panthers lost a close game to the Las Vegas Raiders, 34-30. The Panthers will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.
  • Nate Sudfeld, Philadelphia Eagles: Sudfeld didn't see any action on Sunday as his team relinquished a 17-point lead to the Washington Football Team. The Eagles will play host to the Rams next Sunday.

