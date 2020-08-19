Kevin Warren Writes Open Letter to Big Ten Community, Will 'Not Revisit' Decision

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After receiving a lot of criticism after postponing fall sports for the Big Ten, commissioner Kevin Warren wrote an open letter to the Big Ten community about why he did it.

Perhaps the most important point of the letter was when Warren wrote, "We thoroughly understand and deeply value what sports mean to our student-athletes, their families, our coaches and our fans. The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited."

That means despite all the petitions and requests to take back the decision, it doesn't appear that will be the case.

Warren also listed a number of reasons as to why they decided to postpone fall sports.

The full letter Warren wrote can be viewed below: